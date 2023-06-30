NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves, More

NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves, MoreJune 30, 2023
NHL free agency opens July 1 and there is sure to be a flurry early on, with plenty of focus on Boston Bruins wing Tyler Bertuzzi.
The physical, hard-hitting star of the team's disappointingly short postseason figures to be one of the hottest commodities if the team is unable to extend his contract prior to Saturday, but he will not be the only one.
Boston has two goalies that are drawing interest and while they are not free agents, the ability to acquire them could very well affect a free agent market that is not as strong as others.
Finally, in Toronto, the team is looking to add depth and physicality and are eyeing three potential competitors for what it hopes is a roster that can win them their first Stanley Cup since 1967.
Florida Panthers to Be Players for Tyler Bertuzzi
As if the reigning Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers were not already physical enough with Matthew Tkachuk, the team is reportedly interested in signing impending unrestricted free agent out of Boston, Tyler Bertuzzi, per Bally Sports Midwest's Andy Strickland.
There is no guarantee that Bertuzzi ends up on the market, especially as the Bruins continue to clear cap space in an attempt to keep key pieces but absent an extension by July 1, the talented wing will have the opportunity to sign with whichever squad he sees fit.
The Panthers have some money to spend and are undoubtedly looking for ways to improve a roster that made the Stanley Cup Finals before running into a buzzsaw in the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bertuzzi amassed 10 points on five goals and five assists in the postseason and tallied a shooting percentage of 23.8. He was among the Bruins' best players in the playoffs and almost certainly earned himself a big payday, despite concerns about his ability to stay healthy.
He has played less than 30 games in each of the last two seasons.
Some of that can be attributed to the physical style of play that teams, including the Panthers, will specifically be looking for when free agency officially opens.
Ryan Reaves, Austin Watson Are Possibilities in Toronto
Toronto may be interested in trading for Erik Karlsson but the team is also attempting to beef up its depth and may pursue Ryan Reaves out of Minnesota or Austin Watson from Ottawa, per Sportsnet's Ellotte Friedman.
Both players would be solid additions for a Maple Leafs team that is not short on stars but could benefit from having consistency off of the bench.
Neither has flashy statistics or point totals higher than 15, but scoring goals and assists is what Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares do.
Instead, Reaves or Watson would be tasked with adding a physical presence to the Leafs, something the team can use if it hopes to contend with Boston and Florida on the ice as well as they match-up on paper.
It is the third player mentioned in Friedman's report, Miles Wood, who could potentially provide that physicality while actually contributing on the stat line.
The Devils wing scored 27 points on 13 goals and 14 assists in 2022-23, though his shooting percentage is nearly nonexistent at 7.8.
Neither of the three would likely be a breakout star, but they would be the gritty, hard-hitting, physical presence the team needs in a conference that is rapidly improving around them and has consistently proven tougher in big games.
Boston to Clear Cap Space by Moving Goalie
Neither of Boston's goalies, Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman, are free agents but that does not mean the team's attempts to move them will not affect the market that includes Jonathan Quick, Semyon Varlamov and Frederik Andersen.
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reported that teams interested in Ullmark include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes.
Of course, that is if the Bruins decide to part with the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner in an attempt to clear his $5 million from the cap, but there is no guarantee that will happen, as general manager Don Sweeney told reporters.
"We're in a terrific spot if we decide [to run it back], and that is what our indications are right now unless something else materializes between now and then. It doesn't mean I won't. You guys know me well enough, I have to do my job as to what might present, and the goalie market is an interesting one right now."
Some of that is clearly intended to move the market and generate offers for Ullmark or Swayman, both of whom are likely available for the right price.
The 29-year-old Ullmark's award-winning season included less than two goals against per game, a save percentage of .938 and a win-loss record of 40-6. He was the best goaltender in the sport for the regular season's best team and it is a testament to the salary cap hell the Bruins find themselves in that a player of his quality would even be sort of available.
Swayman is no slouch either, accumulating a 24-6 record with a goals-against average of .227 and a save percentage of .920.
It is Ullmark's significant hit against the cap that makes him more likely to be dealt and any team lucky enough to acquire him very happy and, more importantly, immediately better in the net.