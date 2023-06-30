NHL Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions for Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Reaves, More

0 of 3

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL free agency opens July 1 and there is sure to be a flurry early on, with plenty of focus on Boston Bruins wing Tyler Bertuzzi.



The physical, hard-hitting star of the team's disappointingly short postseason figures to be one of the hottest commodities if the team is unable to extend his contract prior to Saturday, but he will not be the only one.



Boston has two goalies that are drawing interest and while they are not free agents, the ability to acquire them could very well affect a free agent market that is not as strong as others.



Finally, in Toronto, the team is looking to add depth and physicality and are eyeing three potential competitors for what it hopes is a roster that can win them their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

