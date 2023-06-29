Suns' Bradley Beal 'Ecstatic' to Play 'a Meaningful Game' Every Night After Trade

AP Photo/Nick Wass

It's been quite some time since Bradley Beal has played for a contending team, and he's relishing the opportunity to do that next season with the Phoenix Suns after being acquired from the Washington Wizards.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Beal said he's excited to play for a team that is in position to compete for an NBA championship:

Since being drafted third overall in 2012, Beal and the Wizards made it to the playoffs just five times and never advanced past the second round. Washington's best season with Beal on the roster came in 2016-17 when the team finished first in the Southeast Division with a 49-33 record. Since then, the Wizards made it to the postseason twice in six years, losing in the first round both times.

Beal joins a Suns team that is expected to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference next season. The three-time All-Star will be paired with stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to form arguably the most potent offensive trio in the NBA. The 30-year-old said Thursday he looks forward to tormenting opposing defenses now that he won't be the focal point of their game plans:

It will be exciting to see Beal finally playing on a big stage with the opportunity to compete for a title next year.