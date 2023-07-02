MLB Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2023 Trade Deadline

2 of 9

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Boston Red Sox (41-42): With one year of arbitration eligibility remaining for Alex Verdugo, would the Red Sox part with him and his .300ish batting average? If so, they could have quite the miniature fire sale, with James Paxton (unrestricted free agent) and Justin Turner ($13.4 million player option for 2024) also on their list of coveted assets. It's just a matter of whether they'll be willing to accept that a playoff spot likely isn't in the cards this year.

Chicago Cubs (38-42): If the Cubs do sell, they would get a lot of phone calls about Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger, both of whom hold player/mutual options for next season that they are all but guaranteed to decline. There might also be some inquiries about Kyle Hendricks, who has a club option for 2024. But at just a few games back in the NL Central—with by far the best run differential in the division—Chicago presently looks more like a buyer than a seller.

Cleveland Guardians (39-42): Though their year-to-date numbers leave much to be desired, both Josh Bell ($16.5 million player option for 2024) and Amed Rosario (free agent to be) heated up in June and have become tradeable assets. If it embraces a deadline sale, there's also a chance Cleveland would deal Shane Bieber, who has one year of team control remaining before reaching free agency for the first time in November 2024. But it's unlikely the Guardians fall far enough back in the dreadful AL Central to justify selling.

Miami Marlins (48-35): At 13 games above .500, the Marlins are the least likely seller in this bunch, as they could go 6-20 in July and still be hovering around .500. But if they do collapse, impending free agents Jorge Soler, Dylan Floro, Garrett Cooper, Joey Wendle and Yuli Gurriel would all generate a fair amount of interest on the trade block. They could also afford to part with at least one of their young starting pitchers, all of whom are under team control through at least 2026 and could be worth quite the platter of prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers (43-39): Milwaukee remains the favorite to win the NL Central, and doesn't have much to offer in terms of players hitting free agency this November. The Brewers would have to really fall apart in July to consider selling. But if they wanted to have a fire sale and start trading off some of their stars hitting free agency after next season—Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, etc.—they could put together the sport's best farm system in a hurry.

Minnesota Twins (41-42): Like the Guardians, the state of the AL Central should keep Minnesota from selling. The Twins are two games below .500 yet right in the thick of a playoff race. But they do have seven impending free agents, including Sonny Gray amid an AL Cy Young campaign, Joey Gallo slugging better than last year, Michael A. Taylor working on a 20-homer, 20-steal season and Kenta Maeda looking solid in his first two starts back from two months on the IL. In the unlikely event they sell, the Twins could provide quite the infusion to the trade block.

Philadelphia Phillies (43-38): The Phillies are 2.5 games back of a wild-card spot and would never dream of throwing in the towel right now. They wouldn't even have much to trade if they did wave the white flag, as their third-most valuable impending free agent is Josh Harrison, who has a negative-0.6 bWAR. But if they were to make both Aaron Nola and Craig Kimbrel available, there would be plenty of interest.

Seattle Mariners (38-42): Like the Phillies, Seattle doesn't have much to offer. The M's have just four impending free agents, two of whom—Kolten Wong and AJ Pollock—are mired in some kind of hideous battle for the worst batting average in the majors. But as far as two-month-rental hitters are concerned, Teoscar Hernández would be one of the best ones on the trade block. They could at least get something decent for him.