Angels' Shohei Ohtani Unsure If He'll Compete in 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

Harry How/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani leads MLB in homers and slugging percentage, but his unique playing schedule could impact his availability for the 2023 Home Run Derby.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar told reporters after Tuesday's game he's unsure about participating in the annual power-hitting exhibition until it's determined when he will make his last start on the mound before the All-Star break.

Ohtani's only previous appearance in the Home Run Derby was in 2021. His first-round matchup with Juan Soto went to a swing-off after they both hit 22 homers in regulation.

Both players hit six homers in the first round of the swing-off before Soto finally pulled it out in the second round for a 31-28 win.

MLB offered Ohtani a spot in last year's field, but he declined the invitation. There's no doubt the league wants him to do everything during All-Star week because he's the biggest star in the sport.

During the 2021 event, Ohtani was the main attraction in the Home Run Derby, hit leadoff and was the starting pitcher for the AL roster in the All-Star Game.

"I'm expecting to be pretty fatigued and exhausted after these two days," Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara leading up to the Midsummer Classic two years ago. "But there's a lot of people that want to watch it, and I want to make those guys happy. That's why I'm going to do it."

Ohtani's start on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox ended after 6.1 innings because he was dealing with a cracked nail on his right middle finger. You'd never know anything was wrong based on his 10 strikeouts and one run allowed.

Oh, he also hit two homers in the Angels' 4-2 victory. The 28-year-old became the first AL player since Pedro Ramos in 1963 with at least 10 strikeouts and two homers in the same game.

Ohtani leads MLB with 28 homers, 64 RBI, 200 total bases, .654 slugging percentage and 1.039 OPS. He's also ninth in the AL with a 3.02 ERA and third with 127 strikeouts.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will take place on July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez is the only player confirmed for the event so far.