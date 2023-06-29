Ranking Shohei Ohtani and MLB's 10 Hottest Hitters in June

0 of 11

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is baseball's biggest star, and he has put together one of the most impressive months of his career at the plate in June.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar is hitting .383/.473/.915 with 13 home runs in 24 games, and he now leads the majors in home runs, RBI and several other offensive categories.

However, he is not the only hitter having a huge month of June, from Luis Arráez making a push at a .400 average to young stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. both leading their clubs offensive attack.

Ahead, we've ranked the 10 hottest hitters in baseball, based solely on their June production, and justified those rankings by showing where they rank among qualified hitters this month in a variety of different offensive categories.

Let's start with a long list of honorable mentions.