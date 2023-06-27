Fantasy Alert: Marquise Goodwin 'Dominated' Camp as Option for Deshaun Watson

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Fantasy football players looking for a late-round sleeper at wide receiver may want to pay attention to a recent report regarding the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin "dominated Cleveland's minicamp, flashing the downfield wheels that could make him an intriguing weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson."

Watson was impressed and said, "It opens up other guys underneath ... the run game and also the intermediate and short game."

Cleveland signed Goodwin this offseason, but he will be competing for playing time in a crowded wide receiver group. The AFC North team also traded for Elijah Moore and drafted Cedric Tillman, adding to a position that already features Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Goodwin joins the group as something of a journeyman who has played for the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks during his career. While he has surpassed 431 receiving yards just once in a season, his speed could help him take advantage of single coverage when opposing secondaries are more concerned with Cooper and others.

That may make him a worthwhile streaming option in fantasy football circles.