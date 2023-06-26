X

    Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers 'Gonna Be Missed in Our Locker Room, For Sure'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Elgton Jenkins #74 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers figures to leave a large void on the field for the Green Bay Packers, and Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins believes his departure will be felt behind the scenes as well.

    Jenkins said Monday on Good Morning Football that Rodgers "put a smile on your face" and held his teammates to a high standard.

    "Just his presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game, the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that, he's gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure," he said.

    Good Morning Football @gmfb

    We've got <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a> OL <a href="https://twitter.com/Big_E_14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Big_E_14</a> at the breakfast table this morning!<br><br>🔘 Playing 4 different positions on the offensive line since 2019 <br>🔘 What the Packers will miss the most about Aaron Rodgers<br>🔘 Why the confidence level is so high with Jordan Love <a href="https://t.co/AQM9hpohkj">pic.twitter.com/AQM9hpohkj</a>

    Jenkins added he's nonetheless excited about seeing Jordan Love ascend to the starting role because the 2020 first-round pick has exuded an a sense of confidence and professionalism since joining the Packers.

    Rodgers had the unenviable task of replacing Brett Favre in 2008, and he didn't take long to show the franchise was in good hands. Green Bay only went 6-10, but Rodgers threw for 4,038 yards and 28 touchdowns. By 2010, the Packers were Super Bowl champions.

    That's setting an almost impossibly high bar for Love to meet. The 24-year-old at least seems to have the team fully behind him as he approaches his first year as the starter.

    Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers 'Gonna Be Missed in Our Locker Room, For Sure'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon