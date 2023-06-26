Packers' Elgton Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers 'Gonna Be Missed in Our Locker Room, For Sure'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers figures to leave a large void on the field for the Green Bay Packers, and Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins believes his departure will be felt behind the scenes as well.

Jenkins said Monday on Good Morning Football that Rodgers "put a smile on your face" and held his teammates to a high standard.

"Just his presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game, the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that, he's gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure," he said.

Jenkins added he's nonetheless excited about seeing Jordan Love ascend to the starting role because the 2020 first-round pick has exuded an a sense of confidence and professionalism since joining the Packers.

Rodgers had the unenviable task of replacing Brett Favre in 2008, and he didn't take long to show the franchise was in good hands. Green Bay only went 6-10, but Rodgers threw for 4,038 yards and 28 touchdowns. By 2010, the Packers were Super Bowl champions.

That's setting an almost impossibly high bar for Love to meet. The 24-year-old at least seems to have the team fully behind him as he approaches his first year as the starter.