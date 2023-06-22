Kirk Herbstreit Says Son Zak Has 'Long Process' of Recovery from Heart Issue

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit will undergo a three- to four-month recovery process after being hospitalized last week with a heart issue, according to his father, Kirk Herbstreit.

The elder Herbstreit, an ESPN college football analyst, said on The Pat McAfee Show that Zak had suffered a "setback" to his health last Friday.

"The past five or six days have been kind of a whirlwind," Herbstreit said Thursday. "... He's been in the hospital with some issues with his heart."

The Herbstreit family brought Zak home from the hospital Wednesday.

"He's in good spirits. He's home with us, where his mom can take really good care of him. It's just going to be a long process to see how his heart responds to some of the medications that he's on," Herbstreit said.

The recovery process could be lengthy, Herbstreit said.

Zak was hospitalized at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center last Friday, WDTN reported.

Kirk shared a note from Zak via Twitter on Tuesday, in which Zak said he had not been "feeling right" and was being seen by cardiologists.

Zak has spent two seasons with the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on. He appeared in three games last season.

After Herbstreit shared the news of his son's hospitalization on Twitter, Zak received social media well wishes from Ohio State, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, among others.