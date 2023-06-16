Tiger Woods Won't Play in 2023 Open Championship amid Ankle Injury Recovery

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is going to miss his third straight major tournament as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club confirmed to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig on Friday that Woods won't play in the 2023 Open Championship.

"We have been advised that he won't be playing at Hoylake," an R&A spokesman told Harig via email. "We wish Tiger all the best with his recovery."

Woods has only played two tournaments so far this year. He finished tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 47-year-old attempted to play the Masters in April. He made it through two full rounds and part of the third round before withdrawing, noting in a statement he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.

Woods had been scheduled to participate in the Hero World Challenge in December, but had to withdraw because of plantar fasciitis.

Ten days after withdrawing from the Masters, Woods underwent a fusion surgery "to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture."

There has been no official indication of a recovery timeline for Woods. Joe Rivera of Sporting News noted typical recovery from a subtalar fusion surgery is around three months.

The 2023 Open Championship will be played from July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Woods won the third of his three career Open Championships to date at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

This marks the third time in the past four years that Woods won't play at the Open Championship. He also been forced to sit out the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this season due to his injury.

Woods has only appeared in eight tournaments over the past three PGA Tour seasons. His best finish during that span was at the 2020 Masters when he tied for 38th place.