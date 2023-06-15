Jets Are 'Getting a Pissed-Off Aaron Rodgers' After Packers Trade, Former NYJ HC Says

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini believes that his old team is getting a "pissed-off Aaron Rodgers" as the four-time NFL MVP begins a new chapter in his career after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

"They're getting a pissed-off Aaron Rodgers, which is exactly the Aaron Rodgers you want," Mangini said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"When he was pissed off about Jordan Love, he won the MVP. When he was pissed off about his contract, he won the MVP. When Jordan Love wasn't an issue and the contract was taken care of, not as great. Now he's pissed off. It's perfect."

Mangini coached Rodgers' predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, who left the Packers after 16 seasons to become the Jets' signal-caller in 2008. That team started 8-3 before missing the playoffs following a 1-4 skid.

Mangini's comments came amid a piece about quarterbacks in the twilight of their careers heading to new teams, such as Favre, Tom Brady, Joe Montana and now Rodgers.

The 39-year-old joins a Jets team that sported a top-five defense last season. If that defense maintains its form, Rodgers could certainly improve the offense enough to earn the team's first playoff berth since 2010.

For now, Rodgers is getting ready with his new teammates this offseason as a massive Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football awaits.