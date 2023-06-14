6 Reasons the Vegas Golden Knights Won the Stanley Cup

0 of 6

AP Photo/John Locher

It's party time in the Nevada desert.

The Vegas Golden Knights became the state's first major sports team to win a championship when they defeated the Florida Panthers, 9-3, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It gave them the series by a 4-1 margin and was a fantastic end to the franchise's sixth season, following an unsuccessful Cup final appearance in their first year and three more consecutive playoff berths before the first missed opportunity in 2021-22.

The win was the second straight for a Western Conference team after the East had controlled the championship discussion with consecutive wins by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21. The Colorado Avalanche ended the Lightning's run with a six-game victory in their series last spring.

B/R's hockey staff was on call for Tuesday night's activities and put together a list of the most significant reasons why the Golden Knights will be scheduling a parade through the city and a banner-raising later this year at T-Mobile Arena.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.