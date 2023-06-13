Odell Beckham Jr. 'Full Go' at Minicamp After Knee Injury Recovery, Ravens HC Says

AP Photo/Gail Burton

As the Baltimore Ravens go through mandatory minicamp this week, all eyes will be on star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. while he practices for the first time since suffering a torn ACL 16 months ago in Super Bowl LVI.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday that Beckham is considered a "full go," but the team is in no rush to give him all of the practice reps this early into the ramp-up process:

Beckham was asked about his expected level of participation during minicamp this week and he responded, "I don't know. I don't have a set play amount." He added that he feels no pain in his surgically repaired knee.

"It feels good that if I want to take off running that I can take off running," he said.

Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season while recovering from knee surgery. Despite rumors that linked him to multiple teams throughout the year, he didn't sign with anyone last season. The Ravens signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million in April.

Beckham is now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in a Baltimore offense that had been starving for a reliable option on the outside for quite some time. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 847 receiving yards last season, and he was the only player on the team with more than 500 yards.

The arrival of Beckham surely has star quarterback Lamar Jackson excited. After a lengthy contract negotiation that included a trade request, he re-signed with the Ravens on a record-breaking five-year, $260 million contract with $185 million guaranteed.

If Baltimore gets healthy seasons out of both Jackson and Beckham, their connection will be paramount to the team's success. The Ravens have always been known for their strong run game, but having Beckham on the outside should make their passing attack even more dangerous.