Novak Djokovic Celebrated for Record-Breaking 23rd Major with 2023 French Open Win

Novak Djokovic Celebrated for Record-Breaking 23rd Major with 2023 French Open WinJune 11, 2023
Novak Djokovic now stands alone as the all-time winningest Grand Slam player in men's singles history.
The 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.
His 23 career Grand Slam titles move him one ahead of Rafael Nadal.
BBC Sport @BBCSport
🏆 DJOKOVIC WINS THE FRENCH OPEN! 🏆<br><br>That's a record 23 Grand Slams! The most men's Grand Slam titles ever!<br><br>Incredible 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBCTennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBCTennis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZQc5AUK4kc">pic.twitter.com/ZQc5AUK4kc</a>
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was among the sports luminaries on hand to watch the match unfold.
Ruud failed to take a single set off Djokovic in any of their previous four meetings, and it looked like the streak of futility was coming to an end Sunday. He jumped ahead 4-1 in the opening frame, only for his lead to evaporate in quick succession.
Djokovic cruised in the tiebreaker and had smooth sailing the rest of the way. His metronomic consistency when it matters the most is something fans have witnessed plenty of times before, but it never ceases to be impressive.
Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan
Djokovic unforced errors this Roland-Garros<br><br>Third set tiebreak vs Kovacevic - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Fucsovics - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Davidovich Fokina - 0<br>Second set tiebreak vs Davidovich Fokina - 0<br>Second set tiebreak vs Khachanov - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Ruud - 0
Matt Zemek @mzemek
What have we been saying about Djokovic since his 2011 ascendance?<br><br>He's comfortable being uncomfortable.<br><br>He relishes the difficulty of things. He eats at the table of hardship. He gets better when it's harder. <br><br>No other player is AS GOOD in this regard. Ever. <a href="https://t.co/9XYkwQn6Vc">https://t.co/9XYkwQn6Vc</a>
The conversations about Djokovic's place in tennis history began years ago, and owning the Grand Slam record may not change all that much in the grand scheme of things. But Sunday's achievement provided another occasion to celebrate his legacy and reflect upon the dominance of the old guard.
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Looking like players born in the 90s are about to be a 1-13 in slam finals against guys born in the 80s.<br><br>Just incredible how the river of time was completely dammed up by these guys. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/gVqvu0Y6zY">https://t.co/gVqvu0Y6zY</a>
The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast
One set from 23. <br><br>Novak Djokovic up 7-6(1), 6-3 on Casper Ruud.<br><br>Been saving this one:<br><br>Djokovic was 12-9 in Grand Slam finals in his 20s. And in his 30s, 10-2 (so far). <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ATPMediaInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATPMediaInfo</a>)
Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey
Fifteen years after he won his first, Novak Djokovic now just one set away from winning his record 23d major<br><br>Hard to see him faltering now against Casper Ruud<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getty</a> <a href="https://t.co/UtW8x3RnjD">pic.twitter.com/UtW8x3RnjD</a>
Pete Sampras eventually overtook Roy Emerson in the record book, and Federer surpassed Sampras. Perhaps there will come a time when Djokovic's mark falls.
There isn't an active player who figures to have a reasonable chance of doing that, though, and the latter stage of Djokovic's almost feels impossible to replicate.
Pulling off the calendar-year Grand Slam would be his crowning achievement, and he can take one step closer at Wimbledon in July.