    Novak Djokovic Celebrated for Record-Breaking 23rd Major with 2023 French Open Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2023

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set against Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 11, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)
    EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic now stands alone as the all-time winningest Grand Slam player in men's singles history.

    The 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

    His 23 career Grand Slam titles move him one ahead of Rafael Nadal.

    BBC Sport @BBCSport

    🏆 DJOKOVIC WINS THE FRENCH OPEN! 🏆<br><br>That's a record 23 Grand Slams! The most men's Grand Slam titles ever!<br><br>Incredible 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBCTennis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBCTennis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZQc5AUK4kc">pic.twitter.com/ZQc5AUK4kc</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Novak Djokovic wins the French Open and passes Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis history 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/FMD0akMDPq">pic.twitter.com/FMD0akMDPq</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE FRENCH OPEN 🏆🔥<br><br>He now has the MOST Grand Slam titles (23) in men's tennis history <a href="https://t.co/a9DCSsSw1o">pic.twitter.com/a9DCSsSw1o</a>

    Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was among the sports luminaries on hand to watch the match unfold.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    From one great to another 🐐<br><br>Tom Brady congratulated Novak Djokovic after his historic win at the French Open 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/lHDiZix9YP">pic.twitter.com/lHDiZix9YP</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan catching up at the French Open. 🎾 <a href="https://t.co/jYTKnvpNfo">pic.twitter.com/jYTKnvpNfo</a>

    Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

    👀 <a href="https://t.co/uiPQ4wbm57">https://t.co/uiPQ4wbm57</a> <a href="https://t.co/XniBume0lL">pic.twitter.com/XniBume0lL</a>

    Ruud failed to take a single set off Djokovic in any of their previous four meetings, and it looked like the streak of futility was coming to an end Sunday. He jumped ahead 4-1 in the opening frame, only for his lead to evaporate in quick succession.

    Djokovic cruised in the tiebreaker and had smooth sailing the rest of the way. His metronomic consistency when it matters the most is something fans have witnessed plenty of times before, but it never ceases to be impressive.

    Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan

    Djokovic unforced errors this Roland-Garros<br><br>Third set tiebreak vs Kovacevic - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Fucsovics - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Davidovich Fokina - 0<br>Second set tiebreak vs Davidovich Fokina - 0<br>Second set tiebreak vs Khachanov - 0<br>First set tiebreak vs Ruud - 0

    The Big Three @Big3Tennis

    Djokovic in tiebreakers <a href="https://t.co/YpncoVruHk">pic.twitter.com/YpncoVruHk</a>

    Juan José @jjvallejoa

    And yet, they get to the tiebreak and suddenly Djokovic takes everything early, makes ZERO errors, and takes it 7-1. One of the many reasons he's the GOAT. Absolute clutch. <a href="https://t.co/1ngVjPXBio">https://t.co/1ngVjPXBio</a>

    Owen @tennisnation

    One of the great mysteries of Novak Djokovic for me is how he can look gassed to the point that I think he *must* be about to crumble physically, only for him to paradoxically get stronger as the match wears on and grows more attritional.

    Matt Zemek @mzemek

    What have we been saying about Djokovic since his 2011 ascendance?<br><br>He's comfortable being uncomfortable.<br><br>He relishes the difficulty of things. He eats at the table of hardship. He gets better when it's harder. <br><br>No other player is AS GOOD in this regard. Ever. <a href="https://t.co/9XYkwQn6Vc">https://t.co/9XYkwQn6Vc</a>

    The conversations about Djokovic's place in tennis history began years ago, and owning the Grand Slam record may not change all that much in the grand scheme of things. But Sunday's achievement provided another occasion to celebrate his legacy and reflect upon the dominance of the old guard.

    Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg

    Looking like players born in the 90s are about to be a 1-13 in slam finals against guys born in the 80s.<br><br>Just incredible how the river of time was completely dammed up by these guys. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/gVqvu0Y6zY">https://t.co/gVqvu0Y6zY</a>

    Vansh @vanshv2k

    Imagine Djokovic wins this 3rd set and then Wimbledon, he'll have racked up 12 of his 24 Majors from 2018 Wimbledon to 2023 Wimbledon from age 31-36. A 5 year span where he also missed 2 Majors, got defaulted in another, retired mid-match in another, and no Wimbledon in 2020🤯

    B_Lame @Mr_B_Lame

    Why do these commentators keep saying Djokovic "might be the greatest player of all time" . The stats don't lie. He IS the greatest player of all time 🙃<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a>

    The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast

    One set from 23. <br><br>Novak Djokovic up 7-6(1), 6-3 on Casper Ruud.<br><br>Been saving this one:<br><br>Djokovic was 12-9 in Grand Slam finals in his 20s. And in his 30s, 10-2 (so far). <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ATPMediaInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATPMediaInfo</a>)

    Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey

    Fifteen years after he won his first, Novak Djokovic now just one set away from winning his record 23d major<br><br>Hard to see him faltering now against Casper Ruud<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/getty?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#getty</a> <a href="https://t.co/UtW8x3RnjD">pic.twitter.com/UtW8x3RnjD</a>

    Matt Zemek @mzemek

    A tweet that might seem hyperbolic on the surface, but isn't:<br><br>This next set might be the last set of our lifetimes in which Novak Djokovic isn't the outright leader in all-time men's major championship singles trophies.

    Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch

    UPDATED six years later:<br><br>1. Djovovic<br>2a. Federer<br>2b. Rafa<br>4. Sampras<br>5. Borg <a href="https://t.co/Vzz6WqWr6e">https://t.co/Vzz6WqWr6e</a>

    Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation

    Whoever has seat 💺 at the goats 🐐 table the last 40 years MJ, Brady in the house 🏠 today Serena Steffi Bolt Phelps Tiger 🐅 Gretzky Rafa Fed Messi Floyd LBJ Felix I am sure, there alot more too, make a seat 💺 for Djoker

    Pete Sampras eventually overtook Roy Emerson in the record book, and Federer surpassed Sampras. Perhaps there will come a time when Djokovic's mark falls.

    There isn't an active player who figures to have a reasonable chance of doing that, though, and the latter stage of Djokovic's almost feels impossible to replicate.

    Pulling off the calendar-year Grand Slam would be his crowning achievement, and he can take one step closer at Wimbledon in July.