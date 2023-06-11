Novak Djokovic Celebrated for Record-Breaking 23rd Major with 2023 French Open Win

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic now stands alone as the all-time winningest Grand Slam player in men's singles history.

The 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

His 23 career Grand Slam titles move him one ahead of Rafael Nadal.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady was among the sports luminaries on hand to watch the match unfold.

Ruud failed to take a single set off Djokovic in any of their previous four meetings, and it looked like the streak of futility was coming to an end Sunday. He jumped ahead 4-1 in the opening frame, only for his lead to evaporate in quick succession.

Djokovic cruised in the tiebreaker and had smooth sailing the rest of the way. His metronomic consistency when it matters the most is something fans have witnessed plenty of times before, but it never ceases to be impressive.

The conversations about Djokovic's place in tennis history began years ago, and owning the Grand Slam record may not change all that much in the grand scheme of things. But Sunday's achievement provided another occasion to celebrate his legacy and reflect upon the dominance of the old guard.

Pete Sampras eventually overtook Roy Emerson in the record book, and Federer surpassed Sampras. Perhaps there will come a time when Djokovic's mark falls.

There isn't an active player who figures to have a reasonable chance of doing that, though, and the latter stage of Djokovic's almost feels impossible to replicate.

Pulling off the calendar-year Grand Slam would be his crowning achievement, and he can take one step closer at Wimbledon in July.