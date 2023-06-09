French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The 2023 French Open at Roland Garros is nearing an end, but the men's semifinals on Friday delivered two riveting matches with spots in Sunday's final on the line.

Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz kicked off Friday's action with a grueling match. After Djokovic claimed the first set 6-3, Alcaraz battled to a 7-5 victory in the second set before cramping in his leg limited his power and mobility in the final two sets of the match.

The ailment was something the world No. 1 was unable to overcome, and Djokovic went on to claim a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Spaniard for his ninth victory in his last 10 matches dating back to the Rome Masters last month.

The second match of Friday's semifinals saw world No. 4 Casper Ruud defeat German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Ruud, who reached the semifinals of the Rome Masters last month, appears to be in peak form heading into Sunday's final.

Djokovic, ranked No. 3 in the world, and Ruud will now meet for the fifth time in their careers. Djokovic is 4-0 against Ruud, and the two last met in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals in Italy, with the Serbian claiming a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Djokovic can become the top-ranked men's player in the world with a win over Ruud in the French Open men's final on Sunday.