Aaron Judge's Toe Injury Causes Dodgers to Reinforce Stadium Fence, Add Padding

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Judge slammed his foot into the right field wall at Dodger Stadium on Saturday while making an incredible catch, causing him to miss the New York Yankees' next two games due to an injury to his right big toe.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now addressing that wall.

"He didn't go through the door, which is what I thought when I was watching the game," team president Stan Kasten told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. "Then I got out there and realized the door doesn't open in that direction. He actually broke through where some of the panels were joined, the barrier between the two connecting panels. Which is unbelievable. But we're going to strengthen that and add a strip of padding on the bottom as well."

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had suggested a similar solution.

"Look, I think all these places try to do their best to make things as safe as possible," he told reporters. "But to me, it seems like the cement at the bottom could be padded up a bit."

And now it will be, all because Judge literally broke through a wall.