X

    Aaron Judge's Toe Injury Causes Dodgers to Reinforce Stadium Fence, Add Padding

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) circles the bases after a home run during the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Aaron Judge slammed his foot into the right field wall at Dodger Stadium on Saturday while making an incredible catch, causing him to miss the New York Yankees' next two games due to an injury to his right big toe.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    "HE IS SUPERMAN!" 🗣<br><br>Aaron Judge with an incredible catch 😮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ceSZqz0Mwj">pic.twitter.com/ceSZqz0Mwj</a>

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are now addressing that wall.

    "He didn't go through the door, which is what I thought when I was watching the game," team president Stan Kasten told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. "Then I got out there and realized the door doesn't open in that direction. He actually broke through where some of the panels were joined, the barrier between the two connecting panels. Which is unbelievable. But we're going to strengthen that and add a strip of padding on the bottom as well."

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Aaron Judge left a dent in the fence after crashing into it. <a href="https://t.co/SIW3vSkxbZ">pic.twitter.com/SIW3vSkxbZ</a>

    Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had suggested a similar solution.

    "Look, I think all these places try to do their best to make things as safe as possible," he told reporters. "But to me, it seems like the cement at the bottom could be padded up a bit."

    And now it will be, all because Judge literally broke through a wall.

    Aaron Judge's Toe Injury Causes Dodgers to Reinforce Stadium Fence, Add Padding
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon