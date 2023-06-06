Super Bowl Champion Russell Okung Says He Lost 100+ Pounds by Fasting for 40 Days

Rob Leiter via Getty Images

Former NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung revealed Monday that he lost over 100 pounds thanks to a lengthy fasting process.

Okung included before and after photos of himself on Twitter and discussed the benefits he experienced from fasting for 40 straight days, ingesting nothing but water:

Of course, not everyone's a former NFL player, and as the National Institutes of Health noted, various risks come with the practice for many.

The 34-year-old Okung spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers from 2010 to 2020, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.

After his standout collegiate career at Oklahoma State, the Seahawks made Okung the No. 6 pick in the 2010 draft.

He would spend six seasons as the Seahawks' starting left tackle, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2012 as quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside protector before playing a pivotal role in their Super Bowl win the following season.

Over the final five seasons of his career, Okung bounced around quite a bit, spending one season in Denver, three with the Chargers and one in Carolina.

Okung earned his second and final Pro Bowl nod as a Charger in 2017 when he started 15 games at left tackle.

While he was a quality tackle when healthy, injuries took a toll during his career, as he missed at least one game in all but one of his 11 NFL seasons.

Okung started all 131 of the regular-season contests he appeared in but missed a total of 45 games.

Among the health issues Okung dealt with was a pulmonary embolism brought on by blood clots in his lungs during the 2019 offseason.

Now, Okung is seemingly in excellent health, and he is aiming to attempt another fast in the future.