Woj: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra Could Make $20M a Year After Monty Williams Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA Coaching pay scale may look different over the next few seasons.

After Monty Williams signed a record-breaking six-year, $78.5 million deal to coach the Detroit Pistons, a market reset has officially begun and some of the brightest minds may be getting a big increase in pay, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

"It's going to significantly impact the head coaching landscape for high-level coaches, including Miami's Erik Spoelstra, Golden State's Steve Kerr," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. "Both of those coaches with one year left, next season, on their deal. Both I'm told in the $8 million annual range right now."



"Both coaches—when you talk to owners, executives around the league—if they were on the open market, might be able to get what the new NFL coach in Denver [Sean Payton] got, in the neighborhood of $20 million a year," Wojnarowski added. "It's hard to imagine Erik Spoelstra leaving a Miami organization where he started 28 years ago as a video intern, 15 years as a head coach with two championships, but Steve Kerr is going to be a different situation."

Wojnarowski continued by noting the departure of Warriors president Bob Myers and the impact that could have with Kerr's commitment to the organization.

"This is an aging roster and the world view for Steve Kerr might be a little different," Wojnarowski said. " So watch his negotiations this summer on an extension."

Wojnarowski also noted Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue as someone who could benefit from the market reset. His contract is set to expire following the 2024-25 season, and he brings a championship pedigree.