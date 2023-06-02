Rafael Nadal to Undergo Surgery on Psoas Injury amid French Open Absence

Photo By Isaac Buj/Europa Press via Getty Images

As he's set to miss yet another major tournament, Rafael Nadal is undergoing an arthroscopic surgery to examine a left psoas muscle injury that has kept him out of action for the last few months, according to longtime tennis writer Christopher Clarey.

Nadal, 36, announced on May 18 that he'd be withdrawing from this year's French Open and that he'd be set to miss the next few months as well, likely withdrawing from Wimbledon in July.

And now it's clear as to why.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner also added that 2024 will be his final year competing in professional tennis.

Currently ranked No. 15 in the world, Nadal hasn't played much tennis in this calendar year. After suffering the injury to his hip in his second-round loss in the Australian Open, he has withdrawn from every single tournament since.

Hopefully, the surgery helps resolve the issue and gets the Spanish legend back on the court and competing.

This year's French Open doesn't feel the same without Nadal as he's been the most dominant player to ever set foot at Roland Garros in Paris. He has won the tournament a record 14 times and has only lost three times at the venue in his entire career.

He first qualified for the event in 2005 and has not missed an iteration until now.

With his absence, Novak Djokovic now has an opportunity to surpass Nadal in career singles Grand Slams. They are tied for the most all-time in the men's game with 22.

Nadal hopes to return and represent Spain in the Davis Cup finals, which start in September.