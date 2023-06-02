Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Way, Way Ahead of Pace' with Timing, Footwork, Says QB Coach

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is receiving positive reviews from coaches during OTAs.

According to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson loves what he has seen out of the No. 2 pick of the 2023 draft, saying the Ohio State product is "already way, way ahead of pace" with his footwork and timing.

Per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also praised Stroud, saying:

"C.J. is progressing well. Each day, he continues to get better, continues to get more comfortable with the verbiage of the offense and his command of the huddle. I thought this week he has been really good, coming off of a long weekend. It was very eye-opening how on it he was. ... He did an awesome job in our situational periods. So, he is definitely progressing in the right direction, and the sky is the limit for him."

Stroud and Bryce Young were widely viewed as the top two quarterbacks in the 2023 draft, and after Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers, Houston pounced on Stroud in hopes of making him its quarterback of the future.

Houston also traded back up to No. 3 overall to select Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., giving the Texans foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

In his two seasons as the starting quarterback at Ohio State, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he finished inside the top five of the Heisman Trophy voting each year.

The Texans are coming off a 3-13-1 season, and they have missed the playoffs each of the past three years. Poor quarterback play was a big reason for their struggles in 2021 and 2022, prompting the selection of Stroud.

Now, Stroud is in line to compete with Davis Mills and Case Keenum for the starting job entering the 2023 campaign, meaning it isn't guaranteed that Stroud will be under center Week 1.

Regardless of when Stroud takes over as the starter, it is clear that the Texans view him as their franchise quarterback.