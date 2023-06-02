Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Offense Hailed as 'A Machine' by Twitter in Game 1 Win vs. Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets made a statement in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, putting forth a special offensive performance on their way to a 104-93 win on their home floor at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets shot 51.3 percent from the field and made just eight three-pointers in the victory, which wasn't as close as the final score indicates. Denver sent an avalanche at Miami from the start, leading by 17 points at halftime after shooting a blistering 59.5 percent. The lead was then extended to 21 points at the end of the third quarter and reached as high as 24 points during the game. Miami managed to cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

Star center Nikola Jokić had a nearly-immaculate outing with another triple-double, racking up 27 points on just 8-of-12 shooting with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 26 points and 10 assists as five Nuggets scored in double figures in the victory. To make their performance even more impressive, the Nuggets put up just 79 shot attempts compared to 96 by the Heat, who were held to 40.6 percent from the field.

Miami was led by center Bam Adebayo, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Jimmy Butler struggled to get going, recording just 13 points and seven assists.

But it was the Nuggets who garnered the love of NBA Twitter on Thursday night, with many praising the team's impressive offensive showing:

If Game 1 was any indication, the Heat will have a hard time keeping up with the high-powered Nuggets offense for the rest of the series. Denver plays with an efficiency that will be difficult to match night in and night out.

Jokić and company will look to keep the momentum going when the Nuggets host Miami in Game 2 on Sunday night.