    Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Offense Hailed as 'A Machine' by Twitter in Game 1 Win vs. Heat

    Doric SamJune 2, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates during Game One of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on June 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets made a statement in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, putting forth a special offensive performance on their way to a 104-93 win on their home floor at Ball Arena.

    The Nuggets shot 51.3 percent from the field and made just eight three-pointers in the victory, which wasn't as close as the final score indicates. Denver sent an avalanche at Miami from the start, leading by 17 points at halftime after shooting a blistering 59.5 percent. The lead was then extended to 21 points at the end of the third quarter and reached as high as 24 points during the game. Miami managed to cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

    Star center Nikola Jokić had a nearly-immaculate outing with another triple-double, racking up 27 points on just 8-of-12 shooting with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 26 points and 10 assists as five Nuggets scored in double figures in the victory. To make their performance even more impressive, the Nuggets put up just 79 shot attempts compared to 96 by the Heat, who were held to 40.6 percent from the field.

    Miami was led by center Bam Adebayo, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Jimmy Butler struggled to get going, recording just 13 points and seven assists.

    But it was the Nuggets who garnered the love of NBA Twitter on Thursday night, with many praising the team's impressive offensive showing:

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    The Nuggets' offense is just a machine. It was in the regular season. It's been exactly that all playoffs. They beat you from two-point range or from 3. Everyone's a threat. They can play any style for any type of fight.

    Josh Hart @joshhart

    Denver's offense doesn't have many weaknesses

    Rris @Trisity_

    this Denver offense is SURGICAL. My God.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Double and he finds the shooter. Switch the screen, somebody's getting mashed in the post or it's an open 3. Play zone, they shoot over the top of it or flash a cutter to the free-throw line and get a good look in the paint.<br><br>Ladies and gentlemen: The Nuggets' NBA-best offense.

    Grey @NotoriousGrey27

    Bill Simmons was correct this nuggets offense is the best we seen since 2018

    Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

    Nuggets shooting 54.4 percent from the field, 42.1 percent on threes and 90 percent from the foul line. This offense is a machine.<br><br>Heat down 19.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Nuggets have so many options out of their offense. Cuts, curls, trailers, screeners, shot makers. They have the most potent offense. Quick reads.

    jeff @retrojeffhoops

    this nuggets team has some of the most beautiful and unstoppable offense i've ever seen

    Timothy Legler @LegsESPN

    One half in the books. My Thoughts. Obviously the Gordon mismatch situation is a problem that Miami wasn't quite expecting Denver to exploit. Nuggets 1/2 court offense is a beautiful thing right now. Screening, motion, cutting, quick decisions. Impressive. Strus needs to make at…

    O.B🇹🇷 @Obolatcan24

    Nuggets offense is insane lmfao, how do you even guard these dudes

    Shaun M. Davis @SD2Mics

    Hard to go from defending minimal ball &amp; player movement to this Denver offense.

    Adam @AdamJoseph____

    Denver's offense is efficient &amp; ruthless, just slicing &amp; dicing Miami's defense in this first half. They just patiently find a great shot every time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a>

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Well that Denver offense got what they wanted in that first half<br><br>46% from three, Jamal Murray efficiency, Jokic control, and using size to their advantage<br><br>My only knock on the Heat's offense aside from missing good looks is that Butler needs to be more selfish at times

    Jingo-Lee🔰 @JingoTheDon

    The Nuggets are so Efficient with their offense its so fun to watch fr, Nuggets in 4!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BringItIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BringItIn</a>

    Coopz @Coopz___

    Watching the Nuggets on offense is the most beautiful art on this planet… elite hoops

    Silas P. Silas @KennySpenceNBA

    I think that's more of testament to how lethal Denver's offense is than an indictment on the Heat <a href="https://t.co/GCCFXHFEMy">https://t.co/GCCFXHFEMy</a>

    HEAT NATION @Zachppp

    This Nuggets offense is so so so hard to stop

    A ✩ @adryanashton

    nah man the Nuggets play such a beautiful brand of basketball, i love watching constant movement on offense

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jokic in his first Finals game:<br><br>27 PTS<br>10 REB<br>14 AST<br>8-12 FG<br><br>Joins LeBron as the only players to reach those numbers in a Finals game. <a href="https://t.co/vyNrxsGCPb">pic.twitter.com/vyNrxsGCPb</a>

    If Game 1 was any indication, the Heat will have a hard time keeping up with the high-powered Nuggets offense for the rest of the series. Denver plays with an efficiency that will be difficult to match night in and night out.

    Jokić and company will look to keep the momentum going when the Nuggets host Miami in Game 2 on Sunday night.