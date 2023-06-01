Undertaker Feels He Should've Wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 39: It's Still in My Heart

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

The Undertaker ended his legendary wrestling career after beating AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match three years ago at WrestleMania 36, but even in retirement, The Phenom recently had the itch to get back inside the ring.

Speaking Wednesday to Oliver Browning of The Independent, Taker admitted that while attending WrestleMania 39 in April, a part of him wanted to be performing:

"I've got to the point now where if I'm home, I'm fine. It's when I do show up at a WWE event I get that 'I should be getting ready' feeling.

"At WrestleMania 39, I was there and I had my family and friends up in a suite watching the show and I kind of found myself rocking in my chair like, 'Oh, my gosh, I should be down there'. So in those instances, it's there. It's still in my heart and it's in my brain."

The Deadman broke into the professional wrestling business in 1987 and debuted for WWE in 1990 with The Undertaker character, which would become arguably the greatest gimmick in wrestling history.

Taker was an active WWE wrestler for 30 years, and during that time he became synonymous with WrestleMania.

The Undertaker went 21-0 to start his WrestleMania career before finally falling on the Grandest Stage of Them All against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

WrestleMania 36 was held without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing WWE to do something unique with the match between The Undertaker and Styles.

Rather than having it in the ring, the match took place in a graveyard, and Taker won by burying Styles alive before riding off into the darkness on his motorcycle.

In a subsequent docu-series entitled Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Undertaker announced his retirement, and he has remained true to his word.

Even in retirement, The Undertaker has remained active within WWE, participating in spoken-word tours and shows, and accepting his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

Wrestling is undoubtedly in The Undertaker's blood, but at 58 years old and with one of the greatest pro wrestling careers ever in his back pocket, he has nothing left to prove in the squared circle.

