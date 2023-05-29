French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

0 of 4

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic began their 2023 French Open title quests with straight-set victories on Monday.

The No. 1 and No. 3 seeds need to produce four more victories on the Paris clay to set up a semifinal match for the ages.

Based on Monday's play, Alcaraz and Djokovic will not face much of a fight to reach that point of the tournament.

Alcaraz lost just seven games over his three sets against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Djokovic was forced into a third-set tiebreak by American Aleksandar Kovacevic, but once he reached that point, he dominated the match, as Kovacevic won a single tiebreak point.

Most of the other top players in the men's singles draw moved on to the second round through two days of play.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only top 10 men's seed out of the tournament. The Canadian continued his struggles on the Paris clay with a three-set loss to Fabio Fognini.

The women's singles draw saw more upsets on Monday, led by American Sloane Stephens, who ousted No. 10 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Pliskova was one of four top 16 seeds to fall in the women's bracket during Monday's first-round action.