Ranking NFL Playoff Contenders That Need Free Agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Over a decade in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins has amassed over 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. He has posted six 1,000-yards seasons, topped 100 receptions four times and made five Pro Bowls.

Now, he's looking for work. Per the team's website, the Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins Friday after efforts to trade him were unsuccessful.

Hopkins has admittedly struggled with injuries the past two years. But when healthy, he's a high-end No. 1 receiver. A difference-maker. And as such, there should be no shortage of interest in his services.

Of course, interest from prospective suitors is only part of the equation here. Based on his comments on a recent podcast appearance, Hopkins has a wish-list of teams he wants to play for. In news that should surprise no one, those teams are contenders with high-end quarterbacks. Then there's the matter of a new contract for Hopkins—a contract that won't be small. There's also the matter of fit—a need or desire to sign Hopkins big enough to justify the expense.

Using all those factors, here's a look at the six teams who most need to take a run at Hopkins—in part because he'll make their team that much better.

And in part because they have a realistic shot at actually landing him.