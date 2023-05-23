NFL Approves Rule Change Moving Ball to 25-Yard Line After Fair Catch on Kickoffs

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL owners approved a new rule Tuesday for the 2023 season that will result in the ball being placed on the receiving team's 25-yard line when they call for a fair catch inside their own 25 on a kickoff or safety kick.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted the entire breakdown of the new rule, which will initially be in place only for the 2023 campaign:

Pelissero noted that the new rule was "unanimously opposed" by NFL special teams coordinators, likely because it will make kickoff returns even less frequent.

The rule is essentially a carbon copy of the kickoff rule that the NCAA enacted for college football ahead of the 2018 season.

In recent years, the NFL has made several tweaks to its kickoff rules in an attempt to lessen collisions and injuries.

Among the rules that were tested in 2018 and made permanent in 2019 were eliminating the ability of kicking-team players to take a running start on kickoffs and getting rid of wedge blocks.

In 2011, the NFL moved the kickoff spot from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line, resulting in an increase in touchbacks, which were later brought out to the 25-yard line rather than the 20.

There was still an incentive to return kicks when they didn't reach the end zone, but it may no longer be worth the risk to return kicks from the 5-yard line and in since a fair catch will be the same as a touchback.

In 2010, there were 23 kickoff return touchdowns in the NFL regular season. That dropped to nine when the kickoff spot was moved up to the 35-yard line in 2011.

Since 2011, there have been 10 or more kickoff return touchdowns in a season only once, which shows the impact that the change in the kickoff spot had.

The fair catch rule could result in even fewer returns and touchdowns in 2023. While that should increase player safety, it could also make for a less exciting game.

That is something the NFL will have to weigh when it decides whether to keep the rule for 2024 and beyond or nix it after one year.