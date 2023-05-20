Buying or Selling Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa MITB Plans and Latest WWE, AEW Rumors

0 of 4

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 edition of WWE's Night of Champions, plus the normal weekly buzz around pro wrestling, has kept the rumor mill going strong.

It certainly helps that the end of May has suddenly shaped up to be one of the bigger months of the pro wrestling calendar year.

At the start of the month, WWE's Backlash wowed as the follow-up to WrestleMania 39. On May 27, fans get Night of Champions from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with AEW's 2023 edition of Double or Nothing following the very next night.

With Roman Reigns and The Usos challenging for titles and names like Ronda Rousey popping up in headlines, the buzz has actually managed to pick up compared to a normal year.

Here's a look at the latest from the rumor mill, plus whether fans should buy into them or not.