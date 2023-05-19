Don't Sleep on These Players: Picking the NFL's All-Underrated Team for 2023

0 of 8

NFL star power comes with prestigious accolades.

The best players rack up All-Pro and Pro Bowl tags on their respective resumes. Others earn big contracts in free agency. We know who they are, but what about the guys on the rise? We might be sleeping on some of them.

Some players need two or three years before they turn potential into high-level production because of injuries, competition for snaps and changes around them in terms of supporting cast, coaching staff or front office. But even in suboptimal situations, you can see their bright futures.

With that in mind, we'll highlight a player at every position for our All-Underrated team.

These players haven't signed big contracts and head into the 2023 season without a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season to their name. Some of them aren't full-time starters.

We've excluded former top-10 draft picks because they're on most people's radar and face high expectations coming into the league. Rookies didn't make the cut because each player listed below has flashed tangible potential in the pros.

In addition to the most underrated player at each position, we've also included a few honorable mentions.

For the sake of transparency in deciding between our top selection and others considered, we favored younger, lesser-known players who have the chance to put together their best season in 2023. For example, a rotational player on a bottom-tier team would get the nod over a starter on a playoff-caliber squad.