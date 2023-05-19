Don't Sleep on These Players: Picking the NFL's All-Underrated Team for 2023

Don't Sleep on These Players: Picking the NFL's All-Underrated Team for 2023May 19, 2023
NFL star power comes with prestigious accolades.
The best players rack up All-Pro and Pro Bowl tags on their respective resumes. Others earn big contracts in free agency. We know who they are, but what about the guys on the rise? We might be sleeping on some of them.
Some players need two or three years before they turn potential into high-level production because of injuries, competition for snaps and changes around them in terms of supporting cast, coaching staff or front office. But even in suboptimal situations, you can see their bright futures.
With that in mind, we'll highlight a player at every position for our All-Underrated team.
These players haven't signed big contracts and head into the 2023 season without a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season to their name. Some of them aren't full-time starters.
We've excluded former top-10 draft picks because they're on most people's radar and face high expectations coming into the league. Rookies didn't make the cut because each player listed below has flashed tangible potential in the pros.
In addition to the most underrated player at each position, we've also included a few honorable mentions.
For the sake of transparency in deciding between our top selection and others considered, we favored younger, lesser-known players who have the chance to put together their best season in 2023. For example, a rotational player on a bottom-tier team would get the nod over a starter on a playoff-caliber squad.
Quarterback: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears didn't use the No. 1 overall pick to select a quarterback. Instead, they traded the selection to the Carolina Panthers, which is a vote of confidence for Justin Fields.
In 27 games (25 starts), the 24-year-old has thrown for 4,112 yards, 24 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 59.7 percent completion rate. He's also rushed for 1,563 yards and 10 touchdowns.
For consecutive years, Fields will play in the same offensive system. Also working in his favor, the Bears have strengthened their pass-catching unit this offseason, acquiring wideout DJ Moore from the Panthers, signing tight end Robert Tonyan and drafting fourth-round wide receiver Tyler Scott, who averaged 16.5 yards per catch as a collegian at Cincinnati. They'll join Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool to form a solid group.
On top of that, the Bears bolstered their offensive line, signing guard Nate Davis and selecting tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th pick in the NFL draft.
To maintain its No. 1 rushing offense, Chicago could divvy up carries among three running backs: D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson. Fields won't have to play a big role in the ground attack as he did last season, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.
Aside from Chicago's offensive additions this offseason, head coach Matt Eberflus has seen improvements in Fields' mechanics (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons):
"We ran the ball very well. But we all know that we've got to improve in the passing game. Part of that is the rhythm and timing. That's the footwork with Justin.
"He's been really working on that, really good — in terms of the quick pass, drop-back pass, movement passes. And he's really made some big strides in that area, coming so far on his own, and now coming into the Phase II, that first week."
Don't write off Fields as a "running quarterback." He's put in the work and has the supporting cast develop significantly as a passer in 2023.
Others considered: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons)
Running Back: Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Fantasy football managers may recognize Dameon Pierce's name because he burst on to the NFL scene as one of the more productive rookies last year, but the Houston Texans running back isn't a household name yet, though that could change in 2023.
In 2022, the 23-year-old logged 220 rush attempts for 939 yards and four touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he finished his rookie campaign on injured reserve with an ankle problem and missed the final four games of the season.
If not for the injury, Pierce could have surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and possibly topped Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III's 1,050 rushing yards to lead all rookies in yards on the ground.
Now healthy, the Florida product could build on a solid rookie campaign behind what should be one of the league's better offensive lines, featuring three former first-rounders and maybe a rookie second-rounder in Juice Scruggs along with Shaq Mason, who signed a three-year extension with the team.
With the addition of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has an accurate arm (69.3 percent completion rate at Ohio State), opponents may have to respect the Texans' passing attack, which could open running lanes for Pierce on the ground.
Houston will likely field an improved defense with DeMeco Ryans, who led a couple of top-10 units as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Moreover, he has a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Will Anderson Jr.
Overall, Pierce will play on a much better team than the squad that went 3-13-1 last season. He's primed to shine with a promising group around him.
Others considered: Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars), Breece Hall (New York Jets) and Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Anyone who watches Pittsburgh Steelers football should prepare to hear announcers talk about the budding connection between Kenny Pickett and George Pickens in the upcoming season.
Pickett to Pickens sounds like a formidable duo, and we'll see the pair of second-year players grow together in Matt Canada's offense.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns, which included a 102-yard performance against the New York Jets' third-ranked pass defense in Week 4. He scored in two of the last three games of the campaign, which is likely a result of his developing rapport with Pickett.
Of course, Pickens needs Pickett to make second-year strides to establish some consistency.
Regardless, Pickens could lead the Steelers in receiving yards and touchdowns. The 6'3", 200-pound wideout led the team in touchdown receptions last season and averaged 15.4 yards per catch. For comparison, Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson averaged 11.6 and 10.3 yards per reception, respectively, in 2022. They scored two touchdowns combined.
Assuming Pickett looks more comfortable in the Steelers offense, Pickens has a chance to finish the season within the top 15 across multiple receiving categories.
Others considered: Elijah Moore (Cleveland Browns), Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas Raiders) and Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams)
Tight End: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Last offseason, the Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and selected wideout Treylon Burks with the pick (No. 18) they received in the deal.
Burks garnered the spotlight as the possible replacement for Brown, but Chigoziem Okonkwo had a little more production in the passing game, catching 32 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns compared to the former's 33 receptions for 444 yards and a score.
In fairness to Burks, he missed six games while battling injuries throughout his rookie campaign. Meanwhile, Okonkwo suited up for all 17 contests, which included eight starts.
Before quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with an ankle injury in the final three of games of the 2022 season, he established a rapport with Okonkwo, connecting with him multiple times in three consecutive outings between Weeks 13 and 15.
Even with Tannehill on the sideline, Okonkwo led the Titans in receiving yards (42) and scored the team's only touchdown in a win-and-in playoff scenario with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.
Whether Tannehill finishes the 2023 season under center or yields the position to rookie second-rounder Will Levis, Okonkwo seems primed for a productive campaign. Keep in mind that the Titans cut wideout Robert Woods, who led the team in catches (53) and receiving yards (527) in 2022.
Others considered: Juwan Johnson (New Orleans Saints), Jelani Woods (Indianapolis Colts) and Greg Dulcich (Denver Broncos)
Offensive Lineman: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots
As a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Michael Onwenu started his NFL career without much buzz. Despite his late-round draft status, he earned a starting role in his rookie year and has looked impressive in all three of his seasons.
The 25-year-old hasn't received enough recognition for his quality play at right tackle, left guard and right guard. Last year, he played 1,044 offensive snaps, committing just two penalties and giving up one sack, per Pro Football Focus.
Typically, offensive linemen are underappreciated until the quarterback faces constant pocket pressure and running backs struggle to find rushing lanes. In Onwenu's case, the New England Patriots offense has struggled for most of the last three years, ranking 26th or worse in total yards and 17th or worse in scoring for two of those terms.
In the upcoming campaign, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will return to the Patriots' sideline in the same position he held with the team for the 2011 term. As a head coach and lead play-caller in his most recent stint on the pro level, he fielded top-13 offenses in total yards for the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Houston Texans.
If O'Brien can elevate the Patriots offense, Onwenu could garner more praise for his blocking on run and passing downs.
Others considered: Quinn Meinerz (Denver Broncos), Connor Williams (Miami Dolphins) and Terence Steele (Dallas Cowboys)
Defensive Lineman: Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys
When you think about the Dallas Cowboys pass rush, two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons and three-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence come to mind.
As the accomplished starters on the edge, they've overshadowed Dorance Armstrong's steady rise over the past couple of seasons.
Last offseason, the Cowboys signed the 25-year-old to a two-year, $12 million extension. In a backup role, he recorded career highs in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (10) with 18 pressures while on the field for 47 percent of the defensive snaps.
Lawrence earned a Pro Bowl nod, but Armstrong finished second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss with only three fewer pressures than his teammate in 2022.
In his age-31 term, Lawrence could see a reduction in his snap count while Armstrong takes on more of the pass-rushing workload with Parsons bulking up for an increased presence on the edge.
If that's the case, Armstrong may notch a double-digit sack count with a shot to make the 2023 Pro Bowl roster.
Others considered: Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks), Azeez Ojulari (New York Giants) and Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)
Linebacker: Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers
Frankie Luvu had a breakout 2022 season, racking up 111 tackles, 19 for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups and a pick-six. Yet outside of the Carolina Panthers fanbase, he's still under the radar.
Despite an impressive 2022 campaign, the 26-year-old didn't make an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster. Linebackers Fred Warner and Demario Davis received the most votes for the NFC Pro Bowl slots. Warner also made first-team All-Pro along with Roquan Smith and Matt Milano at the position.
On one hand, the 2022 All-Pro and Pro Bowler linebackers posted better numbers in pass coverage (in terms of pass breakups and touchdowns allowed) than Luvu, but the Panthers linebacker topped his peers in sacks and tackles for loss. He wreaked havoc in the opposition backfield on all three downs.
Last season, Luvu played under defensive coordinator Phil Snow, whom the Panthers fired in October, and Al Holcomb. In 2023, he'll adjust to a new coaching staff with Ejiro Evero making the play calls.
In 2022, the Denver Broncos ranked within the top 12 in rushing and passing yards allowed and finished 14th in defensive scoring with Evero as their coordinator.
Luvu could have another strong year with his third coordinator in a year's span.
Others considered: Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals), Ernest Jones (Los Angeles Rams) and Azeez Al-Shaair (Tennessee Titans)
Defensive Back: Cobie Durant, Los Angeles Rams
In March, the Los Angeles Rams traded three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, and that move will adversely impact their secondary. However, cornerback Cobie Durant could be the next man up to fill a void in the team's pass coverage.
As a rookie, Durant only played 33 percent of the defensive snaps, but he made the most of his limited time on the field, recording five pass breakups, three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and allowing a 52.7 passer rating in coverage.
Though the 25-year-old has a small sample size in pro-level production, he's shown the ball skills that helped him stand out as the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Defensive Player of the Year at South Carolina State.
In his second season, Durant doesn't have to measure up to what Ramsey has done in his decorated career, but the versatile cornerback's ability to line up on the perimeter or in the slot and force turnovers will propel him into the spotlight. Ultimately, he could benefit from Ramsey's departure.
Others considered: Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins), Richie Grant (Atlanta Falcons) and D.J. Reed (New York Jets)
