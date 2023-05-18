5 NFL Teams That Can't Afford to Miss Playoffs Again Next Season

0 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A crystal ball isn't necessary to understand certain situation are coming to a head for specific NFL teams.

Success isn't just a product of good synergy throughout an organization; it's a necessity. There's a reason why the cliche "not for long" exists when referencing America's professional football league.

Stability is only afforded to a select few who earn it over time. Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll and Mike Tomlin are exceptions to the rule. Elsewhere, a handful teams replace their general managers, head coaches, quarterbacks or all of the above each offseason.

The players understand the expectations and feel the pressure. They know what's being said. New Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill even addressed it on Twitter after spending four successful seasons with Kansas City Chiefs.

"If y'all can't tell I'm tired of the negativity and I've only been here for 3 weeks," Thornhill tweeted. "We will win this year.

"And I don't care about what happened any year before I got here! New era!"

Clearly, thoughts of winning are present at all times, because football is a results-oriented business model. Potential breaking points are forthcoming for five specific teams if they don't find a way to make the postseason this year after failing to do so last season. Another stumble along the way could have significant repercussions.