Lakers' Mo Bamba Doubtful for WCF Game 1 vs. Nuggets Because of Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have one fewer big man to throw at Nikola Jokić for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported center Mo Bamba will have his left ankle injury evaluated Tuesday and is considered "doubtful" for the opening contest of the series against the Denver Nuggets. He was not with the team for Monday's practice in Denver.

