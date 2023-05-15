X

    Lakers' Mo Bamba Doubtful for WCF Game 1 vs. Nuggets Because of Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 15, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Mo Bamba #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have one fewer big man to throw at Nikola Jokić for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported center Mo Bamba will have his left ankle injury evaluated Tuesday and is considered "doubtful" for the opening contest of the series against the Denver Nuggets. He was not with the team for Monday's practice in Denver.

