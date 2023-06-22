Warriors' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Jordan Poole Trade

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Jordan Poole signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million with the Golden State Warriors before the 2022-23 season in the aftermath of the Dubs' NBA championship.

Less than one year later, the 24-year-old is playing elsewhere.

The Warriors have traded the four-year veteran, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-round pick in 2027 to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

It's only the latest blockbuster deal in the NBA ahead of Thursday's 2023 draft, following moves that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Kristaps Porziņģis to the Boston Celtics.

With Paul coming in and Poole heading out, here's a look at Golden State's updated roster and starting lineup following the move.

Warriors 2023-24 Roster and Depth Chart

PG: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Gary Payton II

SG: Klay Thompson, Moses Moody

SF: Andrew Wiggins, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Kevon Looney

Golden State selected Poole with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He didn't see a ton of playing time over his first two seasons, but he did carve out a firm place in the rotation in 2021-22, averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Michigan product was great in the team's championship run, posting 17.0 PPG on 50.8 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three).

However, his time in Golden State appeared to unravel in 2022, starting with veteran teammate Draymond Green punching him during a preseason practice.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explained the significance of that moment:

"Green's punch didn't just knock Poole out. It laid bare the tension between the older championship core and the younger players the organization hoped would supersede them one day. And it has never really gone away, sources say, despite Poole's relative silence on the matter this season."

Shelburne also said that Poole was frustrated behind the scenes.

"Poole has stayed so quiet this year that it was rare to hear him discuss his true feelings candidly," she wrote Saturday.

"But his feelings, as well as the frustrations of the Warriors' other young players who struggled to earn consistent playing time, were well known throughout the locker room, team sources say."

Poole's time in Golden State ended on a low note, as he saw his minutes, efficiency and production all decrease during the playoffs.

The low point was a scoreless 10-minute outing against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their second-round series. For the playoffs, he averaged just 10.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported after the season that the Warriors were "still" hesitant to trade Poole.

But Tim Kawakami of the same outlet thought "it's more likely than not" either Poole and/or Jonathan Kuminga could get traded. He also noted that the Warriors could at least "see what the market" is for the player.

The Warriors had some decisions to make after their season ended with a thud against the Lakers, which beat the Dubs 122-101 to close out a six-game series win. One of them is moving Poole, who will now hope to reboot his career elsewhere.

With Poole having been moved, the Warriors can now shift their focus elsewhere, such as re-signing Green, who declined his player option for 2023-24 to become a free agent this summer.