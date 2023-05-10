Steelers' Najee Harris Appears at CMLL Wrestling Show Wearing Lucha Mask

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris accompanied legendary luchador Atlantis to the ring at a recent CMLL pro wrestling show in Mexico.

Harris donned an Atlantis lucha mask and danced alongside Atlantis inside the squared circle:

According to Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow.com, Harris spent several days in Mexico on a promotional tour after doing the same last season.

Several NFL teams have been given designated home markets in foreign countries, and the Steelers are among the teams designated to the Mexican market.

CMLL, or Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, was founded in 1933 and is the oldest and most storied wrestling promotion in Mexico. It is one of two major wrestling companies in the country currently, along with AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide.

The 60-year-old Atlantis made his pro wrestling debut in 1983, and he has long been among the biggest lucha stars in Mexico, having held numerous championships in CMLL.

Harris, 25, is set to enter his third NFL season after the Steelers selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The former University of Alabama standout has topped the 1,000 rushing yard mark in each of his two NFL seasons, and he was named a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2021.

Last season, Harris started all 17 games and rushed for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching 41 passes for 229 yards and three scores.

