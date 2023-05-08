Devin Booker vs. Nikola Jokić Battle Amazes NBA Twitter as Suns Top Nuggets in Game 4

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns needed someone to step up after veteran point guard Chris Paul went down with a groin injury early in the series against the Denver Nuggets, and star shooting guard Devin Booker has answered the call.

Booker had another outstanding performance in which he dominated both with his scoring and his playmaking to lead the Suns to a 129-124 win over the Nuggets, tying the series at 2-2. The 26-year-old had 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting and added 12 assists and six rebounds. Over his past two games, he has missed a total of just nine shots.

Phoenix needed every bit of Booker's big night, as Denver star center Nikola Jokić went off for a franchise-playoff-record 53 points and 11 assists in the loss. He and Booker put on a show as they traded baskets in the second half.

The Suns also got 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from star forward Kevin Durant. Landry Shamet added 19 points off the bench, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray added 28 points and seven assists for Denver.

But it was Booker and Jokić who dominated the conversation on NBA Twitter after their exciting duel on Sunday night:

Booker is one of the top young offensive talents in the NBA, and he held his own against a two-time MVP in Jokić. If he can continue to match Jokić's level of play going forward, he will be able to help lead Phoenix back to the promised land following the team's 2021 NBA Finals loss.

The Suns will look to keep the momentum going when they meet the Nuggets for Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.