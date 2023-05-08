X

    Devin Booker vs. Nikola Jokić Battle Amazes NBA Twitter as Suns Top Nuggets in Game 4

    Doric SamMay 8, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    The Phoenix Suns needed someone to step up after veteran point guard Chris Paul went down with a groin injury early in the series against the Denver Nuggets, and star shooting guard Devin Booker has answered the call.

    Booker had another outstanding performance in which he dominated both with his scoring and his playmaking to lead the Suns to a 129-124 win over the Nuggets, tying the series at 2-2. The 26-year-old had 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting and added 12 assists and six rebounds. Over his past two games, he has missed a total of just nine shots.

    Phoenix needed every bit of Booker's big night, as Denver star center Nikola Jokić went off for a franchise-playoff-record 53 points and 11 assists in the loss. He and Booker put on a show as they traded baskets in the second half.

    The Suns also got 36 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from star forward Kevin Durant. Landry Shamet added 19 points off the bench, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray added 28 points and seven assists for Denver.

    But it was Booker and Jokić who dominated the conversation on NBA Twitter after their exciting duel on Sunday night:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BOOK AND KD COMBINE FOR 72 TO TIE SERIES 2-2 😱 <a href="https://t.co/t8sMbmOzZs">pic.twitter.com/t8sMbmOzZs</a>

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Jokic:<br>51 points, 19-28<br><br>Booker:<br>36 points, 14-18<br><br>Durant:<br>34 points, 11-19<br><br>Do you know how insane a game has to be for Durant to be the third most impressive scorer on the hardwood?

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    51 FOR JOKIC 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/IwsgArH1xj">pic.twitter.com/IwsgArH1xj</a>

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    Devin Booker is the best player in the world

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Centers with more than 50 points in a playoff game: <br><br>— Wilt<br>— Jokic<br><br>That't is. <a href="https://t.co/BnN84uxyfX">pic.twitter.com/BnN84uxyfX</a>

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    53 points from Nikola Jokic could not prevent Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns from a 2-0 weekend that evens Denver/Phoenix at 2-2.<br><br>Also: Decent NBA Sunday ... <a href="https://t.co/oT3SC1gldc">https://t.co/oT3SC1gldc</a>

    NBA University @NBA_University

    Booker 36 PTS, 91.6 TS%, 8 AST<br>Jokic 42 PTS, 77.0 TS%, 6 AST<br><br>THROUGH 3 QUARTERS <a href="https://t.co/7HhfoOLvBY">pic.twitter.com/7HhfoOLvBY</a>

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    This Nuggets-Suns game is fun.<br><br>These dudes are hooping.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    OH MY GOODNESS DEVIN BOOKER

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Holy moly, Devin Booker.

    Craig Hoffman @CraigHoffman

    Booker has now made 34 of his last 42 FGA. <br><br>That means he could miss his next 26 shots and he would still be shooting 50% during that stretch.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Booker has 36 points on 17 shots. Joker has 42 points on 22 shots. This is totally bonkers what is even happening.

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    Booker vs Jokic is amazing.

    RunYourPool @RunYourPool_

    Jokic v Booker right now <a href="https://t.co/7tKD3vAv33">pic.twitter.com/7tKD3vAv33</a>

    ENJ🏀Y @EnjoyBBall

    Watching Devin Booker vs Nikola Jokic right now <a href="https://t.co/HuJ2loVXAC">pic.twitter.com/HuJ2loVXAC</a>

    Kofie @Kofie

    Booker got 36. Jokic got 42. This game is on TNT.<br><br>Life is good.

    Romi Bean @Romi_Bean

    It's Devin Booker vs. Nikola Jokic.<br><br>And it's unbelievable cinema.

    Matt Schubert @MattDSchubert

    Devin Booker vs. Nikola Jokic is a hell of a time.

    Juan Hernandez @_juanhern_

    Booker vs Jokic is all time elite shot making

    Deuce Mason @DeuceMason

    Going to need this Suns-Nuggets series to go 7 games. Jokic, Booker and KD--thats a whoooole lot of greatness.

    Booker is one of the top young offensive talents in the NBA, and he held his own against a two-time MVP in Jokić. If he can continue to match Jokić's level of play going forward, he will be able to help lead Phoenix back to the promised land following the team's 2021 NBA Finals loss.

    The Suns will look to keep the momentum going when they meet the Nuggets for Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday.