X

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Gets Technical Foul After Exchange with Suns Gov. Mat Ishbia

    Francisco RosaMay 8, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Phoenix Suns on May 5, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was assessed a technical foul late in the first half of Sunday's playoff game against the Phoenix Suns after he got into a bit of a confrontation with Suns governor Mat Ishbia.

    The incident occurred after a loose ball rolled into the courtside row at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Jokić went to go retrieve it and had some trouble getting the ball back and got a little physical, lightly shoving Ishbia back into his seat.

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Nikola Jokic appeared to push Suns owner Matt Ishbia after the ball went out of bounds.<br><br>Jokic received a technical foul. <a href="https://t.co/zPtCTDm7fX">pic.twitter.com/zPtCTDm7fX</a>

    Typically known for his mellow nature on and off the court, the incident with Jokić took the building by surprise and had some fans calling for his ejection for pushing Ishbia, who bought the Suns back in December.

    One fan even gave the two-time MVP a shove back and was eventually asked to leave the arena.

    Jokić ultimately managed to stay in the game and finish what was a fantastic first half.

    Over the first two quarters he poured in 24 points, three assists and a rebound on 9-of-13 shooting from the field in 19 minutes of action.

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Gets Technical Foul After Exchange with Suns Gov. Mat Ishbia
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Nuggets went into halftime down 63-61.