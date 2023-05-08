Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Gets Technical Foul After Exchange with Suns Gov. Mat Ishbia

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was assessed a technical foul late in the first half of Sunday's playoff game against the Phoenix Suns after he got into a bit of a confrontation with Suns governor Mat Ishbia.

The incident occurred after a loose ball rolled into the courtside row at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Jokić went to go retrieve it and had some trouble getting the ball back and got a little physical, lightly shoving Ishbia back into his seat.

Typically known for his mellow nature on and off the court, the incident with Jokić took the building by surprise and had some fans calling for his ejection for pushing Ishbia, who bought the Suns back in December.

One fan even gave the two-time MVP a shove back and was eventually asked to leave the arena.

Jokić ultimately managed to stay in the game and finish what was a fantastic first half.

Over the first two quarters he poured in 24 points, three assists and a rebound on 9-of-13 shooting from the field in 19 minutes of action.

The Nuggets went into halftime down 63-61.