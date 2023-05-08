Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Both the 2023 NFL draft and the early stages of free agency are in the rear view. The Dallas Cowboys have done an admirable job of addressing needs thus far, adding the likes of Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and rookie first-round pick Mazi Smith.

Cooks will replace wideout Noah Brown, while Gilmore can offset the loss of cornerback Anthony Brown, who remains unsigned. Smith and third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown can help address a run defense that ranked 22nd in yards allowed last season.

Even after adding undrafted free agents like Fresno State's Jalen Moreno-Cropper, though, Dallas shouldn't be finished reloading its roster—not with $16.7 million in cap space remaining.



The Cowboys have a roster capable of making a deep playoff run, and they should continue adding to it. With this in mind, let's examine three remaining veteran free agents Dallas should target and why.

