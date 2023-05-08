Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

Free Agents Cowboys Should Pursue After 2023 NFL DraftMay 8, 2023
Both the 2023 NFL draft and the early stages of free agency are in the rear view. The Dallas Cowboys have done an admirable job of addressing needs thus far, adding the likes of Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and rookie first-round pick Mazi Smith.
Cooks will replace wideout Noah Brown, while Gilmore can offset the loss of cornerback Anthony Brown, who remains unsigned. Smith and third-round linebacker DeMarvion Overshown can help address a run defense that ranked 22nd in yards allowed last season.
Even after adding undrafted free agents like Fresno State's Jalen Moreno-Cropper, though, Dallas shouldn't be finished reloading its roster—not with $16.7 million in cap space remaining.
The Cowboys have a roster capable of making a deep playoff run, and they should continue adding to it. With this in mind, let's examine three remaining veteran free agents Dallas should target and why.
TE Marcedes Lewis
The Cowboys lost starting tight end Dalton Schultz in free agency, and his production won't be easy to replace—Schultz finished with 57 receptions, 577 yards and five touchdowns last season.
The Cowboys did draft former Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker, but he might be a year or more away from being a significant contributor.
"Luke Schoonmaker is more an idea than a ready-made player, but he has all the tools to grow into a difference-maker," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
With Schoonmaker and 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson projected to be Dallas' top two tight ends, it would make sense to add a little experience to the position. No tight end on the market has more experience than 17-year veteran Marcedes Lewis.
Despite being almost 39 years old, Lewis is still a quality player, a strong blocker and a viable red-zone target—two of his six receptions in 2022 were for touchdowns.
Adding Lewis wouldn't represent a flashy signing, but it would serve a purpose. The seasoned vet could help aid as a blocker while helping Schoonmaker and Ferguson learn the ins and outs of being a successful pro.
RB Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas parted with longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott early in the offseason for cap purposes. Why bring him back now? There are a couple of reasons.
For one, Dallas didn't address the running back position until taking Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round. Vaughn has an intriguing skill set and could be a valuable dual threat, but he's also just 5'5" and 179 pounds and not well suited for a prominent role.
With franchise-tagged running back Tony Pollard working back from leg surgery, that's a potential problem.
While Elliott seems to have lost his bust, he's still a quality short-yardage back—one who rushed for 12 touchdowns this past season. He knows the personnel in Dallas, and former teammates like Dak Prescott would welcome his return.
"I know myself, and I can tell you there's a lot of people not only on the team but the organization that would love that," Prescott said during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t Adam Schultz of Cowboys Country).
With players like Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette joining Elliott atop the veteran free-agent pool, it's not like a ton of enticing ball-carriers are out there. Bringing back Elliott would make the most sense if he's open to a team-friendly deal.
LB Deion Jones
Defensively, the Cowboys should look to continue strengthening their run defense. Adding Smith and Overshown is a nice start, but this remains a potential problem area for Dallas.
After all, teams the Cowboys will likely face in the postseason include run-heavy squads like the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
Linebacker Deion Jones is a logical target for a couple of reasons. For one, he showed that he's still a very good player in 2022 despite opening the season on injured reserve following shoulder surgery.
Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Cleveland Browns in-season. He went on to appear in 11 games for Cleveland, finishing with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. In 2021, he racked up 137 tackles and two sacks.
Additionally, Jones has experience playing for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who previously served as Jones' head coach in Atlanta. Jones could help boost Dallas' run defense, and his familiarity with Quinn's system should allow him to do it quickly.
Other linebackers, like Kyle Van Noy and Myles Jack, are out there, but Jones is a natural fit for Dallas' defense.
Cap information via Spotrac.