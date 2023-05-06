Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for what is predicted to be a rainy Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. And at the end of a couple of exhilarating minutes, one horse will be a step closer to winning the 2023 Triple Crown.

After betting favorite Forte was scratched on Saturday morning, Tapit Trice (6-1), Angel of Empire (6-1), Two Phil's (8-1) and Kingsbarns (8-1) now have the top odds.

So, there'll be a pretty loaded top of the field, leading to some incredible action down the stretch.

The odds are going to be continuously changing, however, especially in a field that has already had a handful of scratches—including Lord Miles, who won the Wood Memorial at 59-1 in one of the most memorable moments of the year thus far.

Here are a few more things to know ahead of Saturday's race, including the schedule, odds and predictions.