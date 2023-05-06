Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and MoreMay 6, 2023
The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for what is predicted to be a rainy Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. And at the end of a couple of exhilarating minutes, one horse will be a step closer to winning the 2023 Triple Crown.
After betting favorite Forte was scratched on Saturday morning, Tapit Trice (6-1), Angel of Empire (6-1), Two Phil's (8-1) and Kingsbarns (8-1) now have the top odds.
So, there'll be a pretty loaded top of the field, leading to some incredible action down the stretch.
The odds are going to be continuously changing, however, especially in a field that has already had a handful of scratches—including Lord Miles, who won the Wood Memorial at 59-1 in one of the most memorable moments of the year thus far.
Here are a few more things to know ahead of Saturday's race, including the schedule, odds and predictions.
Kentucky Derby Race Information
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
When: Saturday, May 6
Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET
TV Coverage Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App and Peacock
Qualification: Three-year-old thoroughbreds
Prize Money: $3 million purse ($1.86 million payout to the winner)
Post Positions and Latest Race Odds
- Hit Show 33-1
- Verifying 19-1
- Two Phil's 8-1
- Confidence Game 20-1
- Tapit Trice 6-1
- Kingsbarns 12-1
- Reincarnate 15-1
- Mage 20-1
- Skinner (scratched)
- Practical Move (scratched)
- Disarm 27-1
- Jace's Road 39-1
- Sun Thunder 37-1
- Angel of Empire 6-1
- Forte (scratched)
- Raise Cain 37-1
- Derma Sotogake 8-1
- Rocket Can 36-1
- Lord Miles (scratched)
- Continuar (scratched)
- Cyclone Mischief 39-1
- Mandarin Hero 26-1
- King Russell 39-1
*Odds via the official Kentucky Derby website and accurate as of Saturday at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Prediction
Last year's Derby provided one of the most stunning results in the history of the event as 80-1 long shot Rich Strike came away with the victory at Churchill Downs.
He was entered into the race just 30 minutes ahead of the Friday deadline but still managed to beat out an impressive field.
And with several very consequential scratches in the lead up to the race—Forte, Practical Move and Lord Miles—another miracle may be possible.
But you probably shouldn't bet on it. Because even with those three favorites absent, it's still a very strong and much more straightforward field compared to 2022.
Without Forte running in the derby—out with a bruised right front foot—another Todd Pletcher-trained horse is the favorite to win it all in Tapit Trice.
Tapit Trice enters Saturday on a four-race win streak, boosting his profile after winning the Blue Grass Stakes back on April 8. He will be giving plenty of people nerves, as he's known best as a powerful late runner who really turns up the pressure towards the end of a race to come up with the win.
He finished fourth in Kentucky Derby qualifying behind Forte, Practical Move and Angel of Empire, who is the co-favorite to win the race.
Aside from Forte and Practical Move, the rest of the top five in qualifying, Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice and Two Phil's are all good to go and lead a pretty loaded field.
All three of those horses have had some very impressive wins in the lead up to the derby and the winner will come out of that group.
After a shocker last year, the race is due for a hard return to the mean with a favorite coming out on top.