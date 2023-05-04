X

    Browns News: Rodney McLeod Agrees to Contract After Colts, Eagles Stints

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) warms up before the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings on December 17th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Veteran safety Rodney McLeod is reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

    He's expected to serve as a depth piece behind starting safeties Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

