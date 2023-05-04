Browns News: Rodney McLeod Agrees to Contract After Colts, Eagles Stints

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran safety Rodney McLeod is reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

He's expected to serve as a depth piece behind starting safeties Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

