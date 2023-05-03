Curry, Thompson vs. Mahomes, Kelce Announced for Capital One's The Match on June 29

Credit: WBD Sports

This year's edition of Capital One's The Match for the first time ever will pit stars from the NBA's and NFL's reigning dynasties against one another.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will take on the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The duos will tee off June 29 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and compete over 12 holes.

TNT will exclusively broadcast the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Mahomes and Curry are well versed with Capital One's The Match.

Mahomes teamed up with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen last June in a losing effort against future Pro Football Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Curry and Peyton Manning fell to Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in November 2020.

For Mahomes and Kelce, Capital One's The Match comes as they're preparing for their Super Bowl LVII title defense. The Chiefs edged out the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in February to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years.

Kansas City's dynamic aerial partnership will hope the chemistry they've built on the field will translate to the golf course.

Curry and Thompson, meanwhile, might be basking in the glory of yet another title. The Warriors remain alive in the 2023 NBA playoffs, though they dropped their first game of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Depending on how far Golden State advances, the team could be just a few weeks removed from an NBA Finals triumph when Curry and Thompson make their way to the Las Vegas Strip.

This will be the third time Wynn Golf Club is serving as host for Capital One's The Match. Brooks Koepka beat Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3 in November 2021, while Brady and Rodgers triumphed 1 up over Mahomes and Allen last year.