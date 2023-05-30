Ranking Celtics' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics entered the 2022-23 NBA season with as realistic of championship dreams as anyone.

So, falling short of those expectations must feel deflating, particularly on the heels of last season's Finals loss.

Boston had a chance to make history Monday night and become the first NBA team ever to climb out of a 3-0 hole. But the Celtics instead suffered a season-ending, Game 7 loss on their home floor.

That's a brutal way to go out. It's not, however, an obvious signal that major change is needed, which is just as well since brokering a blockbuster trade would probably require giving up All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown.



Assuming the Shamrocks aren't eyeing anything that dramatic, they could invest an asset or two into adding a role player who could strengthen this rotation. The following three players might top the wish list, then.

