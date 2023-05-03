Yanni Gourde Thrills Fans with OT Winner to Power Kraken Past Stars in Game 1

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Yanni Gourde crashed Joe Pavelski's "welcome back" party.

The Seattle Kraken center scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round series against the Dallas Stars, spoiling Pavelski's four-goal outburst.

How's this for heroics?

Five different Kraken players scored on Tuesday night, with Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle joining Gourde. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves on 35 attempts.

The Kraken came out firing, putting up four goals in the first period alone before the Stars staged a comeback and forced overtime.

Pavelski was astonishing for the Stars, meanwhile, becoming the oldest player in NHL history to score four times in a playoff game:

Considering Pavelski had missed the team's previous five games with a concussion suffered in Game 1 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild, it was an impressive return to action.

And the Stars needed every last one of his goals to stay in the game.

But ultimately this was Gourde's night, and NHL Twitter gave him his flowers:

It was a wild ride of a night for Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, meanwhile. He looked poised to potentially be benched after the first period but was brilliant the rest of the way, ultimately saving 39 attempts.

It was the five he didn't stop that cost his team Game 1, cost Pavelski central billing and at least temporarily cost his team home-ice advantage.

Game 2 will take place in Dallas on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.