    Yanni Gourde Thrills Fans with OT Winner to Power Kraken Past Stars in Game 1

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2023

    The Seattle Kraken celebrate after Yanni Gourde scored in overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Dallas. The Kraken won 5-4. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Yanni Gourde crashed Joe Pavelski's "welcome back" party.

    The Seattle Kraken center scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round series against the Dallas Stars, spoiling Pavelski's four-goal outburst.

    How's this for heroics?

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    GOURDE WINS IT IN OT FOR THE KRAKEN 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/cZsVQIFB51">pic.twitter.com/cZsVQIFB51</a>

    Five different Kraken players scored on Tuesday night, with Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle joining Gourde. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves on 35 attempts.

    The Kraken came out firing, putting up four goals in the first period alone before the Stars staged a comeback and forced overtime.

    NHL @NHL

    THREE GOALS IN 52 SECONDS 🤯<br><br>Welcome to the Second Round, <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/JZM7Ps85kY">https://t.co/JZM7Ps85kY</a> <br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/h2m2a2hkO9">https://t.co/h2m2a2hkO9</a> <a href="https://t.co/t315TJ0CJK">pic.twitter.com/t315TJ0CJK</a>

    Pavelski was astonishing for the Stars, meanwhile, becoming the oldest player in NHL history to score four times in a playoff game:

    NHL @NHL

    🌟 WELCOME BACK JOE PAVELSKI 🌟 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/XLQlIIcUUi">https://t.co/XLQlIIcUUi</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/JJXGbg8vT0">https://t.co/JJXGbg8vT0</a> <a href="https://t.co/WIa8nniYCb">pic.twitter.com/WIa8nniYCb</a>

    NHL @NHL

    JOE PAVELSKI TIMES 2 ✌️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/XLQlIIcUUi">https://t.co/XLQlIIcUUi</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/JJXGbg8vT0">https://t.co/JJXGbg8vT0</a> <a href="https://t.co/wwkJ97zH49">pic.twitter.com/wwkJ97zH49</a>

    NHL @NHL

    ⭐️ WHAT A RETURN ⭐️<br><br>Joe Pavelski (<a href="https://twitter.com/jpav8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jpav8</a>) nets an <a href="https://twitter.com/Enterprise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Enterprise</a> hat trick in his first game back in the lineup! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/SsyHkaAblK">pic.twitter.com/SsyHkaAblK</a>

    ESPN @espn

    PLAYOFF HISTORY‼️<br><br>Joe Pavelski is the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a 4️⃣-goal game 😱 <a href="https://t.co/XQyr7kPJtR">pic.twitter.com/XQyr7kPJtR</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Joe Pavelski is the oldest player with a 4-goal game in Stanley Cup Playoff history. <br><br>The previous oldest was Maurice "Rocket" Richard when he was 35 years, 245 days old for the Canadiens in Game 1 of the 1957 Stanley Cup Final vs the Bruins. <a href="https://t.co/uxUUxsB8GH">pic.twitter.com/uxUUxsB8GH</a>

    Considering Pavelski had missed the team's previous five games with a concussion suffered in Game 1 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild, it was an impressive return to action.

    And the Stars needed every last one of his goals to stay in the game.

    Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC

    2019: Pavelski was injured vs Vegas. Returned 15 days later with 1 goal and 1 assist in Game 7 vs Colorado. <br>2023: injured vs Minnesota. Returns 15 days later with 4 goals (and counting?) vs Seattle. <br>The sequel even better than the original.

    BucciOT.Com @Buccigross

    Joe Pavelski making the Hall of Fame in his late 30's…

    Paul Bissonnette @BizNasty2point0

    Zero rust for Joe Pavelski. Immediate impact. Great pace to this one.

    Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt

    This is Joe Pavelski's first career four-goal game. At age 38. In the playoffs. After not playing for 15 days due to a concussion. <br><br>Unreal.

    But ultimately this was Gourde's night, and NHL Twitter gave him his flowers:

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Yanni Gourde, man. Great win for the Kraken after the Stars roared back in Game 1.

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Yanni Gourde with the winner over the Dallas Pavelskis tonight

    Aaron Levine @AaronLevine_

    Right before the clock literally struck midnight in Dallas, the Cinderella story continues with Yanni Gourde scoring the game winner for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a>.

    Alexis Boucher @alexis_b82

    IT'S DECORATIVE GOURDE SEASON, MFers! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a> <a href="https://t.co/6lM5lwWNaR">pic.twitter.com/6lM5lwWNaR</a>

    Seahawks fan 4 life Njigba Szn @seahawksfan2314

    Yanni Gourde Himothy!!!!!!

    Tim Booth @ByTimBooth

    Yanni Gourde - perpetual pest. Helluva win.

    Laura @SiggysACLL

    Oh Wow - we were right Gourde was next!! Apparently no one else was going to score until him! Next game is Matty!

    It was a wild ride of a night for Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, meanwhile. He looked poised to potentially be benched after the first period but was brilliant the rest of the way, ultimately saving 39 attempts.

    It was the five he didn't stop that cost his team Game 1, cost Pavelski central billing and at least temporarily cost his team home-ice advantage.

    Game 2 will take place in Dallas on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.