Air Force RB Brad Roberts Given Permission to Delay Commission; Can Be Drafted by NFL

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Air Force running back and 2023 NFL draft prospect Brad Roberts has been given permission by the air force to delay his commission and pursue an NFL career immediately.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roberts' representative, Joe Vaccaro, announced the news, and it means Roberts can be selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft on Saturday and play in the NFL in 2023.

Roberts played three seasons at Air Force and led the FBS in rushing yardage in 2022 with 1,728 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns.

Listed at 5'11" by Air Force, the Colorado resident was also highly productive during his junior campaign in 2021, rushing for 1,356 yards and 13 scores.

Roberts caught only one pass during his collegiate career, however, and most draft experts and publications did not rate him as a player likely to be drafted.

While the running back position has been devalued in the NFL in recent years, two running backs came off the board in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, with Texas' Bijan Robinson going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs getting taken by the Detroit Lions at No. 12 overall.

Through the first three rounds of the draft, a total of seven running backs have been selected.

While it is no longer particularly common for service academy players to get drafted into the NFL, 17 Air Force players have played in the NFL, and 10 of them were drafted.

Most recently, tight end Garrett Griffin played in 21 games for the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions from 2017 through 2022 after going undrafted. He is currently a free agent.

The most likely path for Roberts to an NFL roster is as an undrafted free agent, particularly if he can provide some value on special teams.

If Roberts does get drafted or signed and makes an NFL team's 53-man roster, he will become the second Air Force running back to ever accomplish that feat.

Chad Hall, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2013 was the first, although he converted to wide receiver in the NFL.