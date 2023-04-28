D'Andre Swift Trade Rumors: Lions Receiving Calls on RB After Jahmyr Gibbs Pick

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

D'Andre Swift's exit from the Detroit Lions could come, well, swiftly after the team selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday the Lions are getting trade calls centered around Swift, whose agents have also "been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team."

The selection of Gibbs was one of the biggest surprises in the first round. The 12th pick is pretty high to target a running back these days, and the position didn't seem to be a pressing need when Swift and David Montgomery are under contract.

Gibbs' arrival raises obvious questions about Swift's future in the Motor City, and general manager Brad Holmes didn't exactly quash any speculation.

"Yeah, I mean, D'Andre, he's still on our roster," he told reporters. "He's still part of our team. He's still under contract with us. He's a dynamic football player. So, (taking Gibbs) hasn't really changed the math there, yet. But, you know, it is early."

Describing a player as "still on our roster" isn't a ringing endorsement.

Swift has been a productive piece of Detroit's offense since entering the league. Through three seasons, he has 2,878 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns. You can understand why opposing teams are reaching out to discuss the framework of a trade.

The Lions forfeited some leverage when they took Gibbs, though, and Swift's contract doesn't do them any favors. He'll make just $1.8 million in 2023 but becomes a free agent in 2024.

In 2021, the New England Patriots got a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-rounder when they traded Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. That might be the extent of Detroit's possible return in a Swift swap.