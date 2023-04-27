X

    Giannis, Bucks Slammed by Fans for Collapse After Elimination by Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    The Milwaukee Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, are done after just five games. They can thank Jimmy Butler for that.

    The Miami Heat superstar was spectacular yet again in Wednesday's 128-126 Game 5 overtime win, scoring 42 points to go along with eight rebounds while ending Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' season.

    NBA @NBA

    JIMMY. BUTLER. <a href="https://t.co/pK5mEX0xAs">https://t.co/pK5mEX0xAs</a> <a href="https://t.co/wY6zxFZ0oa">pic.twitter.com/wY6zxFZ0oa</a>

    NBA @NBA

    42 PTS FOR JIMMY BUTLER. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAYOFFMODE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAYOFFMODE</a> ACTIVATED 🗣️<br><br>HEAT LEAD GAME 5 IN OT.<br><br>📺: Live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/vBEiwkvVSe">pic.twitter.com/vBEiwkvVSe</a>

    NBA @NBA

    JIMMY BUTLER FOR 38 PTS.<br><br>GAME 5 IS TIED ON NBA TV 😱 <a href="https://t.co/3d0gXBTyJK">pic.twitter.com/3d0gXBTyJK</a>

    NBA @NBA

    35 PTS for Jimmy Butler 🔥<br><br>📺: NBA TV | Game 5 | MIA Leads 3-1<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/EMzc8Znm9m">pic.twitter.com/EMzc8Znm9m</a>

    The Greek Freak countered with 38 points and 20 rebounds, but his struggles from the free-throw line (10-of-23) were a huge factor in the loss.

    And NBA Twitter couldn't believe what it saw:

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    The team with the best record in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thisleague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thisleague</a> and a title as recently as two years ago has closed in the fourth and OT like it's their first playoff game. <a href="https://t.co/6tlUWyPop7">https://t.co/6tlUWyPop7</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    What a collapse by the Bucks. Awful half court offense with too many stagnant post ups. Giannis took some goofy pull ups. Awful coaching by Budenholzer—not using the timeout, not keeping Lopez in to protect the rim on the game-tying lob, and so many tactical choices.<br><br>Why didn't… <a href="https://t.co/kuMIUsuat5">pic.twitter.com/kuMIUsuat5</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    You gotta tear the whole thing down after that and I don't know what that means with Giannis.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Bucks have a lot of decisions to make. Brook is up and Middleton can opt out. Crazy turn of events.

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    NEVER COMPARE GIANNIS TO KD AGAIN <br><br>THAT GUY IS A RUN AND DUNK MERCHANT <a href="https://t.co/oomMkuknpE">pic.twitter.com/oomMkuknpE</a>

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Hope you're sitting down…<br><br>Giannis got to the line 23 times tonight. TWENTY. THREE. He made 10 of them. 10-23.<br><br>Once again…<br><br>GIANNIS ATTEMPTED TWENTY THREE FREE-THROWS TONIGHT &amp; ONLY MADE TEN OF THEM. Not a single human on this app calling him a free-throw merchant… 23!!!!!!!!

    Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20

    what is Milwaukee's purpose are they going to Giannis in the post are they using him as a screener, are they using their 3 together, why is Max Strus just guarding Brook unbothered in OT what is happening.

    Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

    Basically, everything Jimmy Butler was in the clutch in the past two games the Bucks were not. Shrunk to the occasion. <a href="https://t.co/Ui2S5LlXNW">https://t.co/Ui2S5LlXNW</a>

    John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

    Bucks w/ double-digit leads in the 4th quarter...<br><br>Regular season: 47-2<br>Playoffs: 1-2

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    We have just witnessed the fourth biggest series upset in NBA history since odds have been tracked to 1988.<br><br>1994: Nuggets def. Sonics (-2000)<br>2007: Warriors def. Mavs (-1800)<br>2012: 76ers def. Bulls (-1400)<br><br>and now...<br><br>2023: Heat def. Bucks (-1200)

    Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

    A No. 1 overall seed really was eliminated at home against the lineup the Heat had out there at the end. What a brutal finish by the Bucks.

    Middleton played an admirable Robin to Giannis' Batman in the defeat, putting up 33 points, six rebounds and six assists of his own. But Butler and the Heat just had all the answers.

    Milwaukee took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by 10 with seven minutes remaining, but the Heat refused to roll over. Butler scored 10 straight points himself in a two-minute span late in the fourth quarter to pull the Heat even 111-111 with 2:07 remaining.

    The Bucks took a four-point lead with 14 seconds remaining after a pair of Jrue Holiday free-throw makes. But Gabe Vincent sank a three, the Heat won a challenge after a scramble on the inbounds play that forced a jump-ball at half court, the Bucks won possession and Holiday only made on free throw on the ensuing possession. That left the Heat with the chance to win or tie with 2.1 seconds remaining.

    And Butler further added to his legend, making as ridiculous a game-tying shot.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    I just have so many questions on that end of regulation sequence for Milwaukee. Why is Giannis guarding the inbounds instead of guarding the rim? Why did Budenholzer not use the TO at the end? Why was Giannis on the court for the jump ball with how poorly he's shot FTs today?

    The Bucks fought back from a seven-point deficit of their own in overtime and had the ball back down two with five seconds remaining. But a scrambled possession led to Grayson Allen with the ball in his hands, and he failed to get a shot off before time expired.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Wow. Bucks done. Unreal.<br><br>Giannis, Middleton and Holiday on the floor and the ball is in Grayson Allen's hands and he doesn't even get a shot off.

    And so the Bucks are going home, in what can only be described now as a failure of a season. Yes, injuries that cost him two games and most of a third played a huge role. But in the two full games he did play, the Bucks went 0-2.

    Win those, and the Bucks are up 3-2 in the series, not eliminated. Those excuses won't cut it—Milwaukee choked, and the NBA community knows it.