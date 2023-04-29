Darius Rush NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' CB

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 33 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 79 5/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.36

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 35"

BROAD: 10'1"

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size, with the frame to add more weight. Extremely long arms that he uses very well.

— Great straight-line athlete. Can carry receivers deep when able to open up stride and run.

— Very good ball skills. Locates the ball well and attacks it in the air.

NEGATIVES

— Plays with high pad level. Can be a step slow out of breaks when trying to sink hips and redirect. Long strider who struggles with stopping and starting.

— Shows some hip tightness when flipping and swiveling hips.

2022 STATISTICS

— 10 Games, 38 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 7 PBU, 2 INT

NOTES

DOB: 2/22/2000

21 Starts

2019 & 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

OVERALL

Darius Rush is a long cornerback with excellent size and length for his position. Playing opposite of Cam Smith, he posed a formidable duo for the Gamecocks. Combined with his length, Rush also possesses excellent straight-line and deep speed. He has shown the ability to play from multiple alignments but looks to do his best work when playing from off coverage, where he can see routes develop in front of him. Because of his length, he struggles with pad level and sinking his hips to quickly transition out of breaks. When breaking he has shown some hip stiffness, which can lead to separation on shorter routes, as well as struggling with double moves. When progressing down the field where he thrives more, he does a great job of matching receivers' speed step for step. Rush has also shown the ability to quickly get his head around to locate and play the ball in the air. Combined with great timing, he has also shown the ability to close ground and jump routes.

When asked to play the run game, Rush does a very good job of playing his position. A willing tackler, he triggers quickly when ran to his size but tends to become a wrap tackler who drags ball carriers down. He also does a good job of using his length to keep defenders at a distance. A high motor defender, he does a very good job of never giving up on a play and chasing ball carriers down as the last line of defense.

Ultimately, with Rush's length, ball skills, and straight-line speed, he shows to have great base skills for the next level. He will need to work on his hip flexibility and transitions but if he is able to fall to the right scheme, some of that can be hidden a bit. Rush will make his name on special teams and as a rotational guy early on in his career.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 132

POSITION RANK: CB18

PRO COMPARISON: Isaiah Johnson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings