C.J. Stroud on S2 Cognition Test Score: 'I'm Not a Test Taker, I Play Football'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud was a back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist and dominant playmaker on the football field during his time at Ohio State, and he believes that is what will matter most during Thursday's NFL draft.

"I'm not a test taker," he told reporters. "I play football. … The people who are making the picks know what I can do. So that's all that matters to me. ... I know what I can do."

The comments were in regard to scores that leaked for quarterbacks on the S2 cognition test.

While the leak said Stroud scored at just 18 percent out of 100, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus noted the co-founder of the test said all the quarterbacks "scored really, really well" and that misinformation was being circulated.

That puts Stroud's supposed 18th-percentile total in doubt.

Assuming the Carolina Panthers take Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick, it remains to be seen whether Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis is the second quarterback selected.

Some teams may think Richardson and Levis have a higher ceiling, but there is no doubt the Ohio State product was far more productive at the college level. He consistently proved he can make every throw and could hear his name called as early as second overall when the Houston Texans make their selection.

And if he continues to "play football" like he did for the Buckeyes, whichever team takes him will be pleased.