Will Levis' Odds to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft Skyrocket to +400 from +4000

Will Levis' Odds to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft Skyrocket to +400 from +4000April 25, 2023
What do the oddsmakers know?
While Alabama star Bryce Young remains the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 pick Thursday in the 2023 NFL draft, the odds for Kentucky star Will Levis have shifted dramatically days before the event. He's now +400 ($100 bet wins $400) at DraftKings Sportsbook to be selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.
br_betting @br_betting
Someone on Reddit posted Will Levis is 'telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him' as the No. 1 pick...

His odds to be the first pick jumped from +4000 to +400 in the last hour
