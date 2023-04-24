MMQB: NFL Insiders Feel Commanders May Trade Picks to Target Caleb Williams in 2024

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have a major need at quarterback but currently aren't scheduled to make a selection until the No. 16 pick in the first round, so if they want to get in the mix for one of the top options in this year's draft they'll probably have to trade up the board.

But the more likely outcome might be the Commanders moving back to accumulate more draft assets for 2024, namely with USC's Caleb Williams in mind.

As The MMQB's Albert Breer reported on Monday: "I, and most teams, would be very surprised if the Commanders took a quarterback, to the point where some have speculated the team could move capital into 2024 to ready for a run then at D.C.-area native Williams. (You probably have to be the worst team in the league to get him, because whoever that team is probably won't trade his rights away.)"

In other words, Washington fans might want to brace themselves for a season of Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm at quarterback.

But hey, if that approach ultimately ends with Washington securing the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, sacrificing a season might be worth it. Williams, 21, threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2022, completing 66.6 percent of his passes.

The issue is that the Commanders likely won't be alone in desiring Williams:

The quarterback position has been a major need for the Commanders since Robert Griffin III briefly looked like a star early in his career. It's fair to argue the position hasn't been adequately and consistently settled for the organization since the Mark Rypien days, or even as far back as Joe Theismann.

So if the Commanders have to wait another year to do so, well, it won't be anything new.