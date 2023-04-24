ESPN: Titans Have 'Real Interest' in C.J. Stroud, Will Levis in Trade; Hooker Linked

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't be shocked if the Tennessee Titans address the quarterback position early in the NFL draft on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, "Tennessee is in the QB mix," and he's "heard there's real interest" in Tennessee regarding both Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

McShay continued:

"Tennessee has been among the most active teams working the phones to put together a potential draft-night trade, speaking to at least four different teams about a move either up or down the board. There is a belief that the Titans will target a player to move up for—likely one of those quarterbacks—but then pivot to a trade-down attempt if it doesn't come together, picking up more draft capital. And any move down the board would likely keep them inside the top 20. I've heard [Hendon] Hooker's name as a possible target if they do drop down the board. Remember, Ryan Tannehill is turning 35 years old and is on the decline."

As McShay noted, both the Houston Texans at No. 2 and the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 could be potential trade partners for the Titans, who sit at No. 11.

We'll learn a lot about the Titans' future plans on Thursday. If the team goes the quarterback route and ends up trading veterans like running back Derrick Henry and safety Kevin Byard, as has been rumored throughout the offseason, it will be obvious a full rebuild is on the table.

But if the team stays put, doesn't trade more veterans and adds a player who should have an immediate impact at a position of need, the Titans may be entering more of a retooling period. They are one of the more interesting teams to monitor at this year's draft for that reason.