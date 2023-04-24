Peter King on C.J. Stroud: 'It's No Lock He Goes in the Top 7' of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud's draft stock is seemingly in a free fall.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported it's possible the Ohio State quarterback winds up dropping out of the top seven picks—a far cry from a few weeks ago when it looked as if Stroud would be the No. 1 overall pick.

Stroud was the overwhelming odds-on favorite for the top selection for weeks after the Carolina Panthers moved up in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Oddsmakers and bettors alike noted the similarities between Stroud and the pocket-oriented, big-bodied quarterbacks Panthers coach Frank Reich had preferred in the past and made a seemingly obvious connection.

Bryce Young, who will be the smallest NFL starting quarterback from the moment he sets foot on the field, looked increasingly like he would fall to the Houston Texans at No. 2. The winds have shifted in recent weeks, with Young now a mortal lock to be taken No. 1 overall.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Young as a -1600 favorite and Will Levis is now a -140 favorite at No. 2.

Stroud is currently listed the tentative favorite as the No. 3 pick, but that would require a team to make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, who are not in the market for a quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 8 pick and would see it as a dream scenario for Stroud to drop all the way to them without having to make a trade up.