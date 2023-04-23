Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens 'Hopeful' for Long-Term Contract Ahead of NFL Draft 2023

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens remain "hopeful that they can get a long-term deal done" with free-agent star Lamar Jackson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that general manager Eric DeCosta has maintained a dialogue with Jackson. Still, the situation remains fluid:

"There's been that big financial gulf between the team and the player. After the draft could be interesting because if a team strikes out on the quarterback front and doesn't get the guy they want in the first round, they could put an offer sheet or try to swing a trade with Baltimore. But the stance with the team is still that Lamar is going to be their quarterback, they hope for multiple years."

Guaranteed money remains a clear sticking point for the two sides.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported in March that Jackson "wants a fully guaranteed deal" like the five-year, $230 million extension Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens, for their part, "have been reluctant to offer that" because they didn't see Watson's contract as precedent-setting.

Baltimore's stance looks more justified in the wake of Jalen Hurts' record-setting five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts' $51 million average annual salary is the highest ever, but only $179.3 million is guaranteed.

The Ravens arguably gained more leverage regarding Jackson because of that.

Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are eligible to sign long-term contracts with their respective teams, and they could help to tilt the scales back in Jackson's favor if they get guaranteed cash in excess of $200 million.

But it feels increasingly like the 2019 MVP is the one who will have to make the most concessions to resolve his ongoing standoff.