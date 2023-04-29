John Michael Schmitz NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for New York Giants' IOL

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3.5"

WEIGHT: 301

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.35

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: 4.56

VERTICAL: 29.5"

BROAD: 8'8"

POSITIVES

— Good play strength with strong hands to gain control, work inside, create torque and knock defenders off balance to finish.

— Proficient getting run fits and inside of shaded defensive tackles on double-teams and combo blocks, with the leg drive to dig out, overtake and seal off blocks.

— Does a solid job anchoring by fighting to rework his hands, strain and reset himself under rushers' pads to create lift and reduce momentum.

— Uses independent hands in pass protection, including an off-hand flash to bait-and-switch rushers.

— Progressively has improved his processing when uncovered to keep active eyes to sort and pick up the most dangerous man.

— Has a violent, downhill playing style with the intent to finish consistently.

— Had an excellent week of practice in Mobile, Alabama, at the Senior Bowl.

NEGATIVES

— Needs to improve the timing and angles in his releases to the second level on combo blocks to better track, locate and fit on his target. Tends to get overaggressive and backdoored.

— Can be more calculated and precise with his hand placement to avoid being wide and giving defenders access to his frame.

— Film was more consistent in 2021 compared to 2022 in terms of sustaining, staying on his feet and finishing blocks.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at center

NOTES

— AP First Team All-American

— 3-star left tackle recruit out of Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Illinois; also lettered in wrestling

— Originally committed to Western Michigan under head coach P.J. Fleck but decommitted and followed Fleck when he was hired at Minnesota

— 35 career starts at center

— Five-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018)

— Accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile

OVERALL

Schmitz is a three-year starter (35 games) at the pivot for offensive line coach and run game coordinator Brian Callahan inside of Minnesota's multiple run scheme.

Schmitz has a compact build with good play strength and a keen understanding of how to negotiate leverage to stay attached to blocks. He is very physical, with the grip strength and leg drive to steer defenders off their spots and tilt and tip them to finish. He is adept in the zone-run game and on duo to fit on double-teams, reach and dig out shades, and cover up and seal on overtakes.

He has noticeably improved his eyes and processing in protection to find the most dangerous man and plug the A-gaps. He has a nice off-hand flash at the snap to bait rushers into throwing their hands early, with independent hands to replace and reset effectively. This helps him work underneath, strain and leverage his hips in his anchor with solid stopping power.

Schmitz needs to shore up his timing and angles on his releases to the second level to better intersect and fit 'backers. He has whiffed too often because of being late or overaggressive on his climbs. His hands can be too heavy and wild on contact, getting too wide and giving easy access to his frame, which can result in quick stalemates or falling off blocks early.

Overall, Schmitz has the play strength, understanding of leverage and mental processing to be a solid starter right away in a multiple run scheme. His grip strength and hard-nosed playing style allow him to steer, displace and finish defenders at a high level. He will bring a tone-setting presence to the pivot but has room to improve his hand placement and angles at the second level to better latch and sustain blocks while on the move.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player/2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 51

POSITION RANK: IOL4

PRO COMPARISON: Ben Jones

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn