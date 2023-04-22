X

    Marlins' Sandy Alcantara out vs. Guardians with Biceps Injury; Likely Back Next Week

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 22, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 16: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at loanDepot park on April 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Miami Marlins ace starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara will not make his scheduled start against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday because of biceps tendinitis, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

    Devin Smeltzer will take Alcantara's place for Game 1 of the team's road doubleheader beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET. Braxton Garrett will start Game 2 in the evening as previously scheduled.

    Alcantara will not go on the injured list, and the Marlins are hopeful he will miss just one start and return during the team's road series against the Atlanta Braves, per McPherson. The star pitcher is currently scheduled to start the final matchup of that four-game set, which runs Monday through Thursday.

    The 27-year-old went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA (0.98 WHIP) and 207 strikeouts in 228.2 innings last year en route to the National League Cy Young award. This year has not gone as well, with Alcantara posting a 5.47 ERA in four starts.

    He notably tossed a three-hit shutout against the Minnesota Twins on April 4 before allowing nine earned runs in his next outing versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

    Alcantara's injury is another blow to a Marlins team that has suffered numerous ailments this year. Of note, starting pitchers Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers, both of whom have biceps injuries, are on the 15-day injured list.

    Marlins' Sandy Alcantara out vs. Guardians with Biceps Injury; Likely Back Next Week
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Still, the Marlins have weathered the early storm to finish over .500 (10-9) over the first 19 games, good enough for third in the NL East.